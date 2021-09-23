Washington Wizards announce Socios.com partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C., 23RD SEPTEMBER 2021: The Washington Wizards are proud to announce a new official team partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

The Washington Wizards join a 60+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

The partnership is part of Socios.com’s growing expansion into the US sports industry, with the Wizards becoming the 12th NBA franchise to partner with Socios.com.

As an official partner, Socios.com will have TV-visible arena signage during Wizards’ home games and a presence on the Wizards’ official website and social media accounts, including monthly fan Twitter polls and custom-branded content.

Socios.com has major global expansion plans and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the USA, Asia and South America with the world’s leading sporting properties. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.

Patrick Duffy, SVP Global Partnerships, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, ownership group of the Washington Wizards said: “We are proud to partner with industry leader Socios.com in an exciting, emerging space. Being at the forefront of technology is a major focus of the Washington Wizards and our partnership with Socios.com allows us to further that work.”

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz, added: “We’re really excited to welcome the Wizards to the Socios.com roster and look forward to working with them to increase fan engagement and reward fans across the world in the years to come.”