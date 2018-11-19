Washington Wizards and Zero Gravity Announce First Ever Jr. Wizards Hoop Fest

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host a three-day grassroots basketball tournament, The Jr. Wizards Hoop Fest, from March 29-31. The 14 and under age bracket, for both boys and girls teams, will serve as a local qualifying tournament for the Second Annual Jr. NBA World Championship. The winner of this age bracket will be automatically entered into the Mid-Atlantic Regionals.

The tournament will be a joint venture between the Wizards and Zero Gravity Basketball, the largest basketball events operator on the east coast. Zero Gravity ran the 2018 Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Regional Jr. NBA Regionals.

The Jr. NBA World Championship is a first-of-its kind global youth basketball tournament for the top boys and girls teams ages 14 and under from around the world. In showcasing the world’s top young talent, the Jr. NBA World Championship is centered on four core values – teamwork, respect, determination and community – that will set a new standard in youth basketball development.

Relaunched in the summer of 2017, the Jr. Wizards program, presented by Under Armour, aims to give children of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to develop both on and off the court. The Jr. Wizards network of teams, coaches, parents and players emphasize having fun while encouraging skill development, team play, good sportsmanship and community involvement. Jr. Wizards Summer Basketball Camps are held each year throughout the greater DMV. Enrollment for Summer 2019 begins on November 23, 2018. This summer’s locations are Hoops Plus in Sterling, VA; Discovery Sports Center in Boyds, MD; American University in Washington, D.C.; The Park School of Baltimore in Baltimore, MD, Manassas Park Community Center in Manassas Park, VA; The City of Bowie Gymnasium in Bowie, MD; and Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C.

For more information visit washingtonwizards.com/jrwizards.

The NBA’s Washington Wizards are owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. The company also owns and operates the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the AFL’s Washington Valor as well as the Baltimore Brigade and Capital One Arena, the premier sports and entertainment venue in Washington, D.C. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also oversees the management of MedStar Capitals Iceplex– the training facility for the Washington Capitals and Eagle Bank arena on the campus of George Mason University.

Zero Gravity Basketball hosts over 160+ grassroots events yearly. They plan and manage basketball tournaments, leagues, prep school showcases, clinics and camps for children and young adults to expand their academics through athletic participation. Zero Gravity is also a part of the Jr. NBA Flagship network. For more information check out our website at zerogravitybasketball.com or follow us on twitter @zerograv.