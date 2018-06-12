Washington Wizards 2018 Summer League Schedule Announced

WASHINGTON, DC – The NBA released today the schedule for the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Wizards will play in three preliminary round games from July 6-9 before being seeded in a tournament running through the Championship Game on July 17. Washington will play its first game on Friday, July 6, vs. Cleveland at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Their next two games are scheduled for Sunday, July 8, vs. San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. EDT and Monday, July 9, vs. Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Washington’s first game will take place at Cox Pavilion while their next two matchups will take place at Thomas and Mack Center

The 2018 NBA Summer League will run 12 days and consist of 82 games as part of the usual tournament-style schedule. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that culminates with the Championship Game on July 17. Each team will play at least five games and as many as eight.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 2018 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Friday, July 6 - Cleveland - 9:00 P.M. EDT - COX Pavilion

Sunday, July 8 - San Antonio - 3:30 P.M. EDT - Thomas & Mack

Monday, July 9 - Philadelphia - 5:30 P.M. EDT - Thomas & Mack