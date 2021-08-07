Washington acquires six players in five-team trade

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets; guard Aaron Holiday, the rights to forward Isaiah Todd and cash considerations from the Indiana Pacers; and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell from the Los Angeles Lakers in a five-team trade.

“We were clear as we moved into the offseason that we would be aggressive in making moves that would improve our defense, shooting and athleticism,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “Starting with hiring Coach Unseld, then moving to the draft and the acquisition of these five players via trade, we feel confident that we have made significant progress in those areas.”

Washington sent guard Russell Westbrook and second-round picks in 2023, 2024 and 2028 to the Los Angeles Lakers; forward Chandler Hutchison and a 2022 second round pick to the San Antonio Spurs; and a 2024 second-round pick along with the right to swap second-round picks in 2025 to the Brooklyn Nets. As part of the trade, Indiana acquired the rights to Isaiah Jackson, who was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Brooklyn also received the rights to 2015 first-round pick Nikola Milutinov from the Spurs as part of the deal.

“Each player that we acquired in this trade addresses a need for us in addition to bringing experience, toughness and a winning attitude that makes them ideal fits around Bradley and the rest of our returning roster,” said Sheppard. “Spencer’s athleticism allows him to score and make plays for others with Aaron’s hard-nosed style off the bench making a complementary pair of point guards. Kyle and KCP are proven three-and-D players with significant championship experience while Montrezl’s energy and effort personify the way we want to play every night.”

Dinwiddie (6-5, 215), who comes to Washington in a sign-and-trade deal, has appeared in 320 career games (133 starts) with the Pistons and Nets, and holds career averages of 12.9 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game. In five seasons with Brooklyn, Dinwiddie averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 274 games (132 starts) and posted career-highs in points (20.6 ppg) and assists (6.8 apg) during the 2019-20 season. The Colorado product appeared in only three games during the 2020-2021 season, after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn ACL he suffered on December 27, 2020 (he has been cleared for all basketball activities since June).

Originally selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, Caldwell-Pope (6-5, 204) holds career averages of 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists and 29.1 minutes per game in 606 career games (464 starts) with Detroit and Los Angeles. The 6-5, 204-pound guard, has shot .370 percent or better from three-point range in three of the past four seasons and shot a career-best .410 from three-point territory last season.

Last season, the eight-year NBA veteran averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 67 games (all starts) for the Lakers. Caldwell-Pope was an integral part of the Lakers 2020 NBA Championship team, where he averaged 12.8 points per game in the Finals against the Miami Heat.

A fourth-year forward, Kuzma (6-10, 221) holds career averages of 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 276 (146 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Flint, MI, native, has averaged at least 12.0 points and four rebounds per game in every year of his career, joining Jayson Tatum and Lauri Markkanen as the only players from the 2017 NBA Draft class to post these averages in all four seasons.

During the 2020-21 season, Kuzma averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and a career-high 1.9 assists in 68 games (32 starts), while shooting .361 percent from three-point range on 5.6 attempts per game. Last season, the Utah product reached double-figures on 45 occasions, scored 20+ points 13 times and totaled 13 double-doubles. Selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers, Kuzma was selected to the All-Rookie First-Team.

Harrell, 6-7, 240, has appeared in 387 career games (26 starts) across six seasons with the Houston Rockets (2015-2017), Los Angeles Clippers (2017-2020) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020-2021), averaging 12.8 points on .616 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.2 minutes per game. In 69 games (one start) with the Lakers last season, he averaged 13.5 points on .622 shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

The former Sixth Man of the Year (2019-20) has averaged 10 or more points per game the past four consecutive years while making five or fewer starts in those seasons, joining Jordan Clarkson as the only players to do so since the 2017-18 season.

Holiday, 24, has averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds, while shooting .372 percent from three-point range in 182 career games (41 starts) over three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. The 6-0, 185-pound guard averaged 7.2 points and 1.9 assists in 66 games (eight starts) during the 2020-2021 season.

Drafted with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Holiday posted career-bests in points (9.5 ppg), assists (3.4 apg) and rebounds (2.4 rpg) during the 2019-20 season.

Washington also acquired Isaiah Todd on draft night, who was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Todd, a 6-10, 210-pound forward, played for G League Ignite in its inaugural season in 2020-21, averaging 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 16 games (three starts).

In one season with Washington, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and a league-leading 11.7 assists per game in 65 games (all starts), the fourth career season he has averaged a triple-double. The 13-year guard became the NBA's all-time triple-double leader on May 10, 2021, after passing Oscar Robertson’s 181 triple-double record. He concluded the regular season with 36 straight double-doubles and a league-best 38 triple-doubles.

Hutchison, who was acquired by Washington in a three-team trade on March 25, 2021, averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 18 games (one start) with the Wizards last season.

“Russell was a tremendous leader for us and watching him make history while with the Wizards was a privilege for me, our players and our fans that none of us will ever forget,” said Sheppard. “The impact he made on our franchise and our players in just one season is remarkable and we wish him the best as he continues his Hall of Fame career. We also appreciate Chandler for the work he put in during his time with us and extend him our encouragement as he progresses in his development.”

