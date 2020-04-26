Wagner's top three performances of the season so far

In his second season in the league and his first in Washington, Moritz Wagner has flashed potential on each end of the court. One of the league’s most effective screeners and charge-takers, Wagner has been willing to do the little things needed to help the Wizards win. While the foremost qualities of his game may be his effort, tenacity and hustle, he has shown this season to be plenty capable of putting up numbers. Below is a look at Wagner’s three best performances of the season.

3. December 6, 2019 at Miami

With the Wizards coming of a win the previous night against the Sixers, Wagner was asked to carry a heavier workload the next night against the Heat. In one of his five starts of the season, in which he played a season-high 31 minutes, the big man scored 19 points, 11 of which came in the first half, to go along with nine rebounds. This season, Wagner’s most efficient games came when he shot with volume. Of his 18 games with seven-plus field goal attempts, he shot at least 50.0% from the field in 15 of them. His performance against Miami was no different as he finished the game 7-14 (.500) from the field. Wagner also tacked on a pair of steals, both of which came in the first quarter.

2. February 9, 2020 vs. Memphis

In just his third game back from a nearly two-month absence due to a left ankle sprain, Wagner played one of his best games of the season in just 24 minutes off the bench. He scored 19 points, including 11 in the second half, and shot 7-11 (.636) from the field to go along with nine rebounds. Wagner’s seven made field goals were tied for his second-most all season. He converted on one of his three attempts from deep and was 6-7 (.857) from inside the paint.

1. November 15, 2019 at Minnesota

In the midst of a three-game road trip early this season, Wagner played the best game of his career to help lead the Wizards to a 21-point win over the Timberwolves. The second-year pro came off the bench to set career highs in points (30), rebounds (15) and 3-point field goals made (4) and did so in just 25 minutes.

“Another game of growth – that’s what we want to see,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “We played with great spirit, energy and Moe was fantastic.”

Wagner did most of his damage in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points on 7-8 (.875) from the field and grabbing 10 rebounds. Wagner and Bradley Beal, who scored 44 points, led the way in the second half as Washington outscored Minnesota 61-43 in quarters three and four en route to the dominant win.

Wagner’s performance was one of the most efficient of the season so far. He is one of just five players to shoot at least 85.0% from the field on 15-plus field goal attempts in a game.