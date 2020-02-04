Wagner rides breakout season to All-Star Weekend invite

The NBA announced last week that Moritz Wagner, who returned to action Monday night after missing 25 games with a sprained left ankle, was among 10 rookie and sophomore players chosen to play for Team World in the 2020 Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, February 14 at NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I am very excited to be selected for the Rising Stars Challenge,” said Wagner. “My improvement this season prior to getting injured shows the confidence (the Wizards) had in me and the work our coaches put in with me, so I’ll be proud to represent them and my home country of Germany in Chicago.”

Prior to his injury, Wagner, who is playing in his second year in the league and his first with the Wizards, was one of the league’s best high-energy, high-efficiency players on each end of the court. A battery pack for the Wizards’ reserve unit, Wagner galvanized the entire team with his charge-taking – and registered a surprisingly high shooting rate for a player of his mold.

Wagner leads the Wizards in pace (107.7), which bodes well for him in the Rising Stars Challenge, an event known for a fast-paced, high-scoring style that often outdoes that of the All-Star Game itself. But don’t expect Wagner turn down the effort level next weekend in Chicago.

“He only knows how to play one way, so it’s not worth telling him (to play differently),” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said of his approach to coaching Wagner in his return from injury. “With all the games he’s missed, he’s still one of the top charge-takers in the league. He’s going to take charges. That’s what he does. He’s willing to put his body on the line.”

In fact, Wagner isn’t just one of the top charge-takers in the league – he’s the top charge-taker in the league. The second-year pro is averaging 0.77 charges taken per game. Among players who have played in at least 20 games this season, that’s the best mark in the league by a wide margin. The next-closest is Montrezl Harrell, who averages 0.59 per game.

“I love it,” Thomas Bryant said of Wagner’s play after a win over Detroit earlier in the season. “We need that type of energy. We need him to play those good minutes that he’s doing for us to succeed and get these wins. That passion brings energy to him, it brings energy to the team and it brings energy to the crowd – and everybody else around us.”

While defense and grit define Wagner’s game, his spark on the offensive end have been an added bonus for the Wizards this season. Wagner leads the team with a 65.5% effective field goal percentage and is shooting 64.9% on what NBA.com considers tight coverage (within 2-4 feet of a defender).

Wagner’s best offensive game of the season came on November 15 in a win against the Timberwolves. Wagner scored 30 points of 13-15 (.867) from the field, almost all of which came in the pick-and-roll. Wagner scored all of his points from either beyond the arc, going 4-4 from 3-point range, or at the rim. He also added 15 points, a block and a steal to lead the Wizards to a 21-point win.

Monday night, Wagner played just 12 minutes in his return from injury, but brought that same hustle that defined his player early in the season. He finished with a 19.2 net rating and shot 4-5 (.800) from the field, including a pair of tough, contested baseline drives. His only miss of the night came on a mid-range jumper at the end of the shot clock.

This season, Wagner is averaging 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game and is shooting 58.5% from the field – all career highs.

“I have a real role and I’m grateful for that,” Wagner said earlier in the season. “I’m just trying to take a chance of the opportunity and make the best out of it because I know it can be different at the end of the day. I’m trying to get as many wins as I can, help the team grow and prove myself.”