Tommy Sheppard on the NBA Combine, scouting strategy and building through the draft

This week, the Wizards’ front office – and those of the NBA’s 29 other teams – will congregate in downtown Chicago for one of the most pivotal weeks of the league’s offseason. While the summit is headlined by Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, dictating the order of June’s NBA Draft, most attendees will be in town for the NBA Combine, the unofficial start of draft season.

The league announced last week that 76 prospects from around the world would attend this year’s combine, which opens with a two-day G League showcase before draft hopefuls begin conducting interviews with NBA teams, taking part in strength and shooting drills, and competing in five-on-five games throughout the week.

The combine is a major checkpoint in the prospect evaluation timeline. While teams have already studied years of film for each prospect in attendance, the combine provides an environment that levels the playing field, putting each player on the same court at the same time with the same sets of eyes upon them.

“The combine is a continuation of the work we have already done,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said. “We have been evaluating some of these players since they were 14 or 15 years old…At the combine, you want to see their character, you want to see how they react, how they respond to coaching. You want to see how they respond to different environments. There are a lot of media, a lot of agents, 30 teams and all their personnel there. It’s a pretty stressful situation. It gives you a great opportunity to see how guys react to stress, how the personalities come out over the course of a week.”

What is unique about the combine compared to the agent and team workouts that will take place later in the process is its longevity. The combine spans five days in the same setting. One standout performance during a drill or scrimmage won’t be enough for a player’s stock to skyrocket – nor will one lackluster day tank his chances entirely.

“The first day, a lot of people have great days and a lot of guys have bad days,” Sheppard said. “The next day, you’re watching to see if the guys who had good days can repeat it and if the guys that had bad days can bounce back. Who’s able to put yesterday behind them good, bad or indifferent?”

“One non-negotiable is you want to see guys that come in from the first moment to the last drill that compete and play hard,” Sheppard continued. “That translates every time. That’s something you really can’t fake. And the combine is just long enough that guys think they have put in one or two good practices and that’s it. Nope, you’ve got to keep going and bring that same energy level.”

In addition to the locking in on players’ drive and personality, teams are on the lookout for players that can bring at least one defining trait to the team. Especially for players projected to start their careers further down a team’s rotation, careers are often made by a single, outstanding skill, often knockdown shooting or elite perimeter defense.

“What’s their superpower?” Sheppard said. “What’s going to keep them in the NBA? What’s going to make them a valuable player on a roster? If they have nothing else, what’s their one redeeming skill that’s going to keep them competitive and on a roster in the NBA?”

Most vital for teams is the ability to discern future performance. What prospects bring during combine week and the raw talent that will walk through the doors of the team facility for the 2022-23 season are relatively easy to project. Where the best front offices differentiate themselves is in their ability to project what a player will be – under their development staff – three, four and five years down the line.

“Most young guys, it’s really hard for them to have an impact their first year,” Sheppard said. “Very few young players can come in and crack a rotation. You have to be patient. You have to know what you’re looking for…The bodies are going to mature. They’re going to get knocked around in the NBA. There’s a lot of change ahead of them, so you want to make sure you’re dialed in on their work ethic and character.”

“I think the other thing we always look for at the combine is who is really comfortable in their role,” Sheppard continued. “Chances are, if you’re competing in the five-on-five at the combine, you’re probably not in the top lottery area…A lot of the players competing at the combine – and this isn’t meant to be demeaning – are going to be role players. They’re not going to be a featured player their first year, or at least not right away. So can you accept your role?”

And while most of the attention is turned toward the draft prospects throughout the week, Sheppard noted that everyone in the room is up for evaluation. In one of the rare instances where staff from around the NBA are packed into a single room performing their usual duties, it provides a great opportunity for up-and-coming coaches, scouts and other staffers to shine.

“The scope of who we are evaluating is huge,” Sheppard said. “There are also a ton of coaches there on the floor and we don’t get to go to their practices. We get to watch coaches coach. We get to see medical people and how they interact with players. You’re scouting everybody on the court.”

“Everybody’s responsibility is to know everybody,” Sheppard said. “But for a lot of our scouts, some have seen players more than others…When everybody leaves there, you have to know every player. We rank every player. You go in with some rankings and you leave with some rankings.”

With draft season officially underway, the attention of 26 of the 30 NBA teams are turned fully toward adding the best young talent possible at next month’s NBA Draft. For Sheppard and the Wizards, this draft and this summer represent the turning of a page from the last few year’s of build-up.

“We’ve tried to establish a foundation the last three years and slowly we’re building up,” Sheppard said. “A lot of the heavy lifting is behind us. Big trades and doing all the stuff we had to do to solidify a foundation. And now you build upon it. I still think the best teams are built through the draft. Going way back with Bradley, and then you’ve got Rui, Deni and Corey for the future. And we traded for Daniel Gafford on his rookie contract, so I put him in there. The draft is kind of your lifeblood. Package it with free agency and trades and you come up with a really good, blended roster.”

Broadcast coverage of the combine begins Thursday, May 19 on ESPNews from 3-5 p.m. and transitions to ESPN2 from 5-7 p.m. Coverage continues on Friday, May 20 from 1-2 p.m. on ESPN2 and 2-5 p.m. on ESPNews.