Thomas Bryant Injury Update

Washington, D.C. – Wizards center Thomas Bryant has been diagnosed with a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He suffered the injury as a result of incidental contact with two Miami players during the first quarter of the team’s game vs. the Heat on Saturday night.

The injury was revealed following examination and MRI testing by Wizards Orthopedist Dr. William Postma of MedStar Health in conjunction with Monumental Basketball Chief of Athlete Care & Performance Dr. Daniel Medina.

Further updates on surgery details and Bryant’s recovery timeline will be provided as they become available. Bryant has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting .648 from the floor and .429 from three-point range in 10 games this season.