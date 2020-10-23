Team Store to unveil promotional offers for re-opening and holiday season

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Team Store at Capital One Arena will unveil a variety of promotional offers as part of their re-opening. The store will open from Tuesday, Oct. 27 to Friday, Oct. 30 and again Monday, Nov. 2 to Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 10:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. The opening coincides with Capital One Arena’s opening as Early Voting and Election Day polling location for all District residents. And that week only, fans who spend $50 or more will have a choice of a free Washington Wizards branded t-shirt or a Washington Capitals branded t-shirt. This offer is open to all store patrons and voters alike. Additional promotions include:

- Oct. 29-Oct. 30: Fans will receive a free team-branded face mask of their choice (Capitals, Wizards and Mystics) with a $75 purchase

- Nov. 17-Nov. 20: To celebrate the NBA draft on November 18th, customers will receive a free pair of Davis Bertans “Latvian Laser” branded socks with the purchase of a draft hat

- Nov. 24-Nov. 27: As part of Black Friday, the following promotions will be taking place: in-store door busters on select items up to 50% off and 40% off on select headwear.

Also, the new Wizards Jordan Brand Statement “District” jerseys are now available for sale.

Additionally, be on the lookout for new unveils of 2020-21 Capitals and Wizards jerseys too!

The Team Store at Capital One Arena has the best selection of Capitals, Wizards, Mystics and Wizards District Gaming apparel in the DMV. And as a reminder, all current team Season Ticket Members receive 20% off at the store.

For more information on the Team Store, follow @TeamShopatCOA on Twitter and @TeamShopatCOA on Instagram to get updates on offers, promotions, and store hours.