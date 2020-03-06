Team store to hold Merch Madness during Wizards games

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For upcoming Washington Wizards games and in celebration of March Madness, the Team Store at Capital One Arena will have “Merch Madness” specials. Fans attending the Wizards games against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and New York Knicks will be able to take advantage of the following:

Mar. 6 against the Hawks – Pride Night

• In honor of Pride Night, Wizards ‘Love & Basketball’ Pride tee (attached) available in store

• 40% off all Wizards headwear

Mar. 8 against the Heat – International Women’s Day recognition

• 40% off women’s headwear and apparel (jerseys excluded)

Mar. 10 against the Knicks – In-Game Shooting Contest

• During a timeout, a lucky Wizards fan will have 24 seconds to make three baskets to earn 40% off Wizards merchandise in the Team Store for ALL fans in attendance!

• 40% discount can be applied to all regular priced Wizards apparel, headwear and Statement (blue) Jerseys (excludes all other jerseys).

100 lucky Wizards fans will also have a chance to receive a Wizards branded fanny pack or cooler filled with exclusive prizes including Team Store gift cards, $25 concession credits and tickets to future Wizards games by visiting the Team Store.

