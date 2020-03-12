Statement from Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Tonight, the National Basketball Association (NBA) issued a directive that all games are suspended until further notice. As a franchise of the league, the Washington Wizards will not be playing games until the NBA determines next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wizards will be communicating to season ticket holders, partners and other affected parties with additional information soon.

As we have been, we will be following the protocols as laid out by the leagues for which we play – both the NBA and the National Hockey League (NHL) and will continue to work in close consultation with our local city officials. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and will have a further update tomorrow before the Capitals home game versus Detroit.