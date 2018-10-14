Southeast Division Preview

Before we preview the Wizards' 2018-19 season, let's take a look at the rest of the Southeast Division.

Atlanta Hawks

Key Additions - Trae Young (draft), Kevin Huerter (draft), Vince Carter (free agent), Justin Anderson (trade), Jeremy Lin (trade)

Key Losses - Dennis Schröder (Thunder - trade), Mike Muscala (76ers - trade)

The Hawks enter 2018-19 after finishing with the worst record in the Eastern Conference in 2017-18. Atlanta hired Lloyd Pierce, who formerly served as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers, to replace the departing Mike Budenholzer.

Atlanta traded its most consistent offensive presence, Dennis Schröder, to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which creates a void on offense. The Hawks are hoping their rookie guard Trae Young, whom they acquired in a draft night trade with the Dallas Mavericks, can help stabilize the offense. Young, who led the NCAA in both points and assists per game, figures to be the team’s main source of offensive firepower.

In addition to Young, Atlanta added sharp-shooting guard Kevin Huerter, as well as Omari Spellman via the 2018 NBA Draft.

Atlanta returns key players Kent Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon, Taurean Waller-Prince, and John Collins. Bazemore finished 2017-18 with a career-best in 3-point shooting, connecting from deep at a 39.4% clip. The second-year man Collins continues to build upon his rookie campaign, in which he totaled 10.5 points per game. Prince took a big leap in his second year, starting all 82 games and totaling 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Joining the fray are veterans Vince Carter, Jeremy Lin, and Justin Anderson. The additions of Carter and Lin will add significant leadership, while Anderson should provide spark and energy off the bench.

Atlanta will look for their veteran players to help develop the young pieces during what figures to be another rebuilding season.

Projected Starters

G – Young, G – Bazemore, F – Waller-Prince, F – Collins, C – Dedmon

Hawks vs. Wizards

2017-18 season: Wizards split the regular season series 2-2

2018-19 season: Dec. 5 @ ATL, Dec. 18 @ ATL, Jan. 2 vs. ATL, Feb. 4 vs. ATL

Charlotte Hornets

Key Additions - Miles Bridges (draft), Tony Parker (free agent), Bismack Biyombo (trade)

Key Losses - Dwight Howard (Wizards - free agent), Michael Carter-Williams (Rockets - free agent)

The Hornets had an up-and-down 2017-18 season, finishing 36-46, on the outskirts of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The majority of Charlotte’s nucleus returns in 2018-19, including two-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker. Walker ended last year averaging 22.1 points per game to go along with 5.6 assists. Also surrounding Walker are Nicolas Batum, Malik Monk, Cody Zeller, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Charlotte will look for second-year man Monk to contribute more than what he did in 17-18. Touted as a catch-and-shoot artist upon entering the league, Monk only manufactured 6.7 points per game, while shooting 34.2% during his rookie year.

The two main additions for Hornets represent the team’s oldest player, and one of its youngest. Tony Parker joins the Hornets after spending the past 17 years with the San Antonio Spurs. Parker will add a stable presence to Charlotte’s second unit. Miles Bridges, the 20-year old forward whom the Hornets acquired on draft night, enjoyed a strong preseason, including a 23-point outing vs Boston.

The combination of Walker and Parker makes the Hornets a dark horse to enter the playoffs, though the success of the team will largely depend on the growth of Monk and the development of Bridges.

Projected Starters

G – Walker, G – Batum, F – Kidd-Gilchrist, F – Williams, C – Zeller

Hornets vs. Wizards

2017-18 season: The Hornets won the series 3-1

2018-19 season: Dec. 29 vs. CHA, Feb. 22 @ CHA, March 8 @ CHA, March 15 vs. CHA

Miami Heat

Key Additions - Dwyane Wade (returning free agent), Udonis Haslem (returning free agent)

Key Losses - None

Miami was the lone team from the Southeast Division to join the Wizards in the postseason last year. Miami came up short, however, ultimately seeing the season end in the first round.

For the Heat, it’s much of the same in 2018-19. Miami is likely the league’s most unchanged team, with all of its starters and key role players returning. Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson, James Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Justise Winslow, and Kelly Olynyk make up a tough, hard-nosed unit.

Despite not obtaining a substantial new face, Miami brings back its core veteran duo of Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem. The tandem returning ensures the team’s culture will remain in tact for another year.

While still recovering from an injury that cost him a majority of last season, Dion Waiters figures to play a bigger role in 2018-19. Waiters’ presence gives Miami a dynamic scoring option.

Of course, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra remains one of the NBA’s more respected and strategic coaches. Spoelstra is the longest-tenured head coach in the Eastern Conference for a reason, and has a knack of getting the most out of his players. Miami should once again contend for a spot in the playoffs, considering the remarkable experience Spoelstra possesses and the continuity of his roster.

Projected Starters

G – Dragic, G – Wade, F – Richardson, F – Johnson, C – Whiteside

Heat vs. Wizards

2017-18 season: Wizards split the regular season series 2-2

2018-19 season: Oct. 18 vs. MIA, Nov. 10 @ MIA, Jan. 4 @ MIA, March 23 vs. MIA

Orlando Magic

Key Additions - Mohamed Bamba (draft), Jerian Grant (trade)

Key Losses - Mario Hezonja (Knicks - free agent), Shelvin Mack (Grizzlies - free agent), Bismack Biyombo (trade)

Following a disappointing 2017-18 season, Orlando hired Steve Clifford as their new head coach. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Clifford, who spent five years with the Magic as an assistant coach. Clifford inherits a team with some veterans, as well as a good amount of promising young pieces.

D.J. Augustin and Evan Fournier return to operate Orlando’s backcourt. Fournier set a career-high in points per game last year, averaging 17.8 points. Jonathon Simmons remains an unheralded piece, despite averaging 13.9 points per contest a year ago. Jonathan Isaac, a lengthy 6’10” forward with an impressive wingspan, looks to build upon a rookie year plagued with injury.

The two main centerpieces on Orlando’s roster are fifth-year man Aaron Gordon and rookie center Mohamed Bamba. Orlando selected Bamba with the sixth pick in the NBA Draft, and subsequently rewarded Gordon with a lucrative extension. The commitment to the frontcourt provides the Magic with intriguing building blocks, while the 2018-19 campaign will likely serve as a step toward developing for the future.

Projected Starters

G – Augustin, G – Fournier, F – Isaac, F – Gordon, C – Vucevic

Magic vs. Wizards

2017-18 season: Wizards won the regular season series 3-1

2018-19 season: Nov. 9 @ ORL, Nov. 12 vs. ORL, Jan. 25 @ ORL, March 13 vs. ORL