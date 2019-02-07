Sharpshooting Bucks drop Wizards, 149-128 in Milwaukee

A spirited second-half effort wasn't enough, as the Wizards fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 148-129 on Wednesday night.

It was the second meeting in less than a week between the two teams, with the Bucks also reigning victorious last Friday in D.C.

Despite the final score, the Wizards kept pace in the early going. The two teams traded buckets and the Wizards managed to grab a three-point lead. However, it didn't last long, as Milwaukee jumped ahead by 10 in surprisingly quick fashion. The hot-shooting, impressively efficient Bucks ended the first quarter up 50-35.

The momentum continued in the second frame for Milwaukee, as the Bucks closed out the first half up 85-65. With 85 first-half points, the Bucks tied a franchise-record for most points in a half. The Bucks ended halftime shooting a scintillating 68.8 % from 3-point range.

Washington began showing signs of life midway through the third quarter, as Bradley Beal helped cut the Bucks lead to 13. Beal also netted his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the third quarter, and effectively became the youngest player in NBA history to do so. The Wizards kept fighting, and managed to trim their deficit to 113-104 with 1:30 left in the third period. The first 36 minutes ended with the Wizards down 120-117.

A Chasson Randle bucket early in the fourth quarter put the Wizards within striking distance, down 120-113. Although the Wizards displayed a valiant effort, the Bucks wound up pulling away, thanks to a 10-0 run that was punctuated by an Eric Bledsoe 3-pointer with 7:05 left in the game. Bledsoe's shot put the Bucks up 20 points, which essentially shut the door on any Wizards comeback attempt.

Beal cited the Bucks' strong start played a major factor in steering them to victory.

“They got off to a really good start. We gave up 50 points [in the first quarter]," Beal said postgame. "They hit a lot of threes. They were getting downhill and doing what they did to us the first time. They did a good job of attacking the paint and finding their shooters."

As a team, Milwaukee shot a staggering 63.3 % from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Bucks capitalized on poor ball security by the Wizards and turned 23 Washington turnovers into 36 points.

Head coach Scott Brooks noted the Wizards' turnovers helped jumpstart the Bucks' performance.

“We just couldn’t contain them. They were on fire. Our turnovers helped them," Brooks said. "The only quarter we didn’t have any turnovers was the third."

Brooks went on to discuss the Bucks team in general, including the strong play of Antetokounmpo.

"They’re a good team. They’re the best team in the league for a reason. They’ve got a lot of good players, especially Giannis [Antetokounmpo]," Brooks said. "If you’re not doing well, you put him in and the game changes. He’s an MVP-type player. They’re hard to beat. There’s no reason they should not be there at the end.”

All-Star Bradley Beal notched 30 points for the 13th time this year, and also added eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Thomas Bryant enjoyed a strong night as well, finishing with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Point guard Tomas Satoransky also contributed a double-double (16 points, 10 assists).

MVP-candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in a gargantuan outing for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo finished with 43 points, six assists, three steals, and three made 3-pointers. Behind Antetokounmpo was Eric Bledsoe, who totaled 22 points and four 3-pointers of his own. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 18 points, and Khris Middleton added 16.

The Wizards return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night, and tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M. (NBCSWA). It's the Wizards' lone home game before embarking on a three-game road trip before the All-Star break.