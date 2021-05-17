Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in the month of May. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game, helping lead the Wizards to the eighth seed and a spot in the play-in tournament.

Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to average at least 26 points, 16 assists and 13 rebounds in a calendar month. He began the month with a season high-tying 42 points to go along with 10 rebounds and nine assists in Dallas on May 1. During the week of May 3-8, where Westbrook was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, he became the first player in NBA history to average 22+ points, 18+ assists and 17+ rebounds over a four-game span while leading the NBA in assists and rebounds per game during the week. In the Wizards’ home victory over the Pacers on May 3, Westbrook tallied 14 points, 24 assists and 21 rebounds, which marked the third game in NBA history of 20+ assists and 20+ rebounds. The 24 assists tied his career-high and tied the Wizards’ franchise high. He followed that performance with 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds in a one-point loss in Milwaukee. The next night in Tampa versus the Raptors, he posted 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in the team’s 131-129 overtime win over the Raptors. Westbrook concluded the week by tying Oscar Robertson’s record of 181 triple-doubles with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists in Washington’s 133-132 overtime victory in Indiana. Westbrook made a pair of free throws with one second left in overtime to give the Wizards a one-point lead, and then blocked Caris LeVert’s jump-shot to seal the victory. From May 3-14, Westbrook tallied 15+ assists in seven-straight games, the longest streak of his career and in franchise history, as well as the longest in the league since John Stockton had eight straight in 1989.

On May 10 in Atlanta, Westbrook became the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader by tallying the 182nd of his career, breaking the record that stood for 47 years, one month and 16 days since Oscar Robertson’s 181st and final triple-double of his career. He posted 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds on that historic night.

Westbrook finished the regular season as the league’s leader in assists at 11.7 per game to go along with averages of 22.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He concluded the regular season with 36 straight double-doubles and 38 triple-doubles.

This marks Westbrook’s ninth Player of the Month honor. He last won the award in December 2017, as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.