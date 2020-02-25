Rui Hachimura tops NBA's most popular jersey list in Japan

TOKYO – The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced Rui Hachimura, who became the first Japanese-born player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft when he was selected 9th overall by the Washington Wizards in 2019, captured the top spot on the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) list of most popular jerseys in Japan. Highlighting sales from NBAStore.jp, the official online NBA Store in Japan operated by Fanatics, the list features three-time NBA Champion LeBron James at No. 2, followed by three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry.

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the list of most popular team merchandise, followed by the Washington Wizards at No. 2 and the Golden State Warriors at No. 3.

Rankings are based on e-commerce sales from the beginning of the 2019-20 NBA season through January 2020.

Additional Highlights:

• Rui Hachimura accounts for 24% of all jersey sales• Washington Wizards represents 13% of all team merchandise sales

Top 10 Selling Jerseys

1. Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers3. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors4. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets5. James Harden, Houston Rockets6. Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets7. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers8. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks9. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers10. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Top 5 Most Popular Teams

1. Los Angeles Lakers2. Washington Wizards3. Golden State Warriors4. Brooklyn Nets5. Dallas Mavericks