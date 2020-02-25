Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Rui Hachimura tops NBA's most popular jersey list in Japan
Los Angeles Lakers lead list of most popular team merchandise with the Washington Wizards coming in at No. 2
TOKYO – The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced Rui Hachimura, who became the first Japanese-born player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft when he was selected 9th overall by the Washington Wizards in 2019, captured the top spot on the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) list of most popular jerseys in Japan. Highlighting sales from NBAStore.jp, the official online NBA Store in Japan operated by Fanatics, the list features three-time NBA Champion LeBron James at No. 2, followed by three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry.
The Los Angeles Lakers lead the list of most popular team merchandise, followed by the Washington Wizards at No. 2 and the Golden State Warriors at No. 3.
Rankings are based on e-commerce sales from the beginning of the 2019-20 NBA season through January 2020.
Additional Highlights:• Rui Hachimura accounts for 24% of all jersey sales
• Washington Wizards represents 13% of all team merchandise sales
Top 10 Selling Jerseys1. Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards
2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
3. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
4. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
5. James Harden, Houston Rockets
6. Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
7. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
8. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
9. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers
10. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Top 5 Most Popular Teams1. Los Angeles Lakers
2. Washington Wizards
3. Golden State Warriors
4. Brooklyn Nets
5. Dallas Mavericks
