Hachimura leads Japan into FIBA World Cup 2019

The 2019 FIBA World Cup will tip off this weekend from China, with matchups starting on August 31. Group play will take place in round one, with each team guaranteed three matchups. From there, 16 teams will advance to the second round, and the tournament will conclude on September 15.

Rui Hachimura and Team Japan drew a tough group; Group E features world No. 1 Team USA, Tomas Satoransky and Czech Republic, and Turkey.

Along with Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe and former NBA second round pick Nick Fazekas, Hachimura is the star of the Japanese team. In World Cup tune-up games, Hachimura has averaged 27.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on 40-of-67 (59.7%) shooting. Those numbers include a 35-point performance against New Zealand and 31 points in a surprising win over Germany.

WashingtonWizards.com will have on the ground coverage of Hachimura and Team Japan from China. General Manager Tommy Sheppard will also be in attendance to watch and cheer on Hachimura.

Japan Round One Schedule