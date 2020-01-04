LA Clippers v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 8: Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards hustles down the court during the game against the LA Clippers on December 8, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Rui Hachimura Injury Update and Media Availability

Posted: Jan 04, 2020

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will be available to the media tonight at 7:15 p.m. outside the locker room prior to the team’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets (8:00 p.m. tipoff).

Hachimura re-joined the team on the sidelines for last night’s game vs. Portland. He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks as he continues to recover from a minor procedure associated with the groin injury he sustained on Dec. 16 in Detroit.

