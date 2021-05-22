Round 1 Series Preview: Wizards vs. Sixers

On Sunday afternoon, the eight-seed Wizards open a best-of-seven series against the one-seed Sixers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. After advancing through the Play-In Tournament, Washington will move forward from an up-and-down regular season that was capped by an improbable turnaround in the second half. In front of them, they face a Philadelphia team that ranks top-10 in the league in both offense and defense and won all three of the teams’ previous matchups this season. Bradley Beal, who scored 60 points against the Sixers in January, Russell Westbrook and the rest of this Wizards team will have their work cut out for them. Still, they provided plenty of reason for optimism over the last two months of the season. Below, we take a look at the series from every angle, including scheduling, player stats, storylines, quotes and much more.

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Wizards at Sixers / May 23 / 1 PM / TNT & NBCSWGame 2: Wizards at Sixers / May 26 / 7 PM / NBATV & NBCSWGame 3: Sixers at Wizards / May 29 / TBD / ESPN & NBCSWGame 4: Sixers at Wizards / May 31 / TBD / TNT & NBCSWGame 5*: Wizards at Sixers / June 2 / TBD / TBDGame 6*: Sixers at Wizards / June 4 / TBD / TBDGame 7*: Wizards at Sixers / June 6 / TBD / TBD

ROSTER BREAKDOWN

G: Russell Westbrook (22.2 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 11.7 APG)G: Raul Neto (8.7 PPG, 39.0 3P%, 2.3 APG)G: Bradley Beal (31.3 PPG, 48.5 FG%, 4.4 APG)F: Rui Hachimura (13.8 PPG, 47.8 FG%, 5.5 RPG)C: Alex Len (7.1 PPG, 61.9 FG%, 4.4 RPG)

Top reserves: Daniel Gafford (1.8 BPG), Robin Lopez (9.0 PPG), Davis Bertans (39.5 3P%), Ish Smith (3.9 APG)

G: Ben Simmons (14.3 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 6.9 APG)G: Seth Curry (12.5 PPG, 45.0 3P%, 2.7 APG)G: Danny Green (9.5 PPG, 40.5 3P%, 1.3 SPG)F: Tobias Harris (19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)C: Joel Embiid (28.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 1.4 BPG)

Top reserves: Shake Milton (13.0 PPG), Matisse Thybulle (1.6 SPG), Tyrese Maxey (8.0 PPG), Dwight Howard (7.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

KEY MATCHUP: Joel Embiid vs. Wizards’ three-center rotation (Alex Len, Daniel Gafford, and Robin Lopez)

Joel Embiid was arguably the league’s MVP until he got hurt in March. In 51 games this season, the perennial All-Star averaged 28.5 PPG and 10.6 RPG on 51.3% FG, 37.7% 3PT, and 85.9% FT, all career highs besides rebounding. In the past few seasons, he’s become one of the best two-way players in the NBA. The Wizards will have three very different players to throw at Embiid throughout the series. Len, who starts and opens the game with physicality, will get the first crack at Embiid. Then there’s Gafford, the athletic lob-threat and shot-blocker, who is coming off a double-double with five blocks against the Pacers in Thursday’s elimination game. And, finally, Lopez, who has been decimating opponents all year with his hook shot, boxing out, and defensive positioning. All in all, the Wizards will need to be physical with Embiid and try to keep him off the free throw line.

X-FACTOR: Davis Bertans

Bertans gives the Wizards the ideal spacing with their All-Star backcourt of Westbrook and Beal. He shot 39.5% from 3-point this season, but has struggled as of late from deep. Still, Bertans ended the season with the best on-off splits on the roster, as the Wizards were 7.0 points per 100 possessions better with Bertans on the court. With Bertans on the court, the Wizards scored 5.6 more points per 100 possessions and gave up 1.3 points per 100 possessions less. Washington will look to Bertans for a spark off the bench in the postseason, and he had one of his best games of his Wizards career against the Sixers last season (25 points, 7-13 3PT in a 119-133 win).

PATH TO VICTORY

Washington’s hopes of becoming the sixth eight-seed in NBA history to upset a one-seed don’t fall on the shoulders of any one player; nor will any single variable going the Wizards’ way be enough to swing the series in their favor. The Wizards will need to sustain two weeks of strong play, get star performances out of Beal and Westbrook, a breakout game or two from role players and go undefeated at Capital One Arena.

If the Wizards are going to pull an upset, they need to start fast. Mathematically speaking, they cannot simply trade home wins with the Sixers. They’ll need to steal a game in Philadelphia – and in the interest of not falling behind 0-2, one of those stolen home wins will need to come in either Game 1 or Game 2.

While Beal might not need to score 60 points per game, he and Westbrook will need to win matchups against Philadelphia’s elite wing defenders and impose their will each night out.

Unexpected breakout performances from lesser known players are a staple in any best-of-seven upset. An X-factor performance from Bertans or a highlight-reel defensive night like Gafford had the Pacers in the Play-In Tournament could be what puts the Wizards over the top in the fourth quarter of a close game.

Lastly, the Wizards must protect home court. After nearly a full season of playing in an empty arena, Washington welcomed fans back into the arena earlier this month. With Capital One Arena capacity now up to 25%, the Wizards saw on Sunday versus Charlotte and Thursday against Indiana the impact a raucous crowd could have in a big game.

IN QUOTES

“We have to keep doing what we’ve done the last couple months…We know how talented they are. We know how big they are. They have the best record for a reason. They have a lot of good players and they’re deep, but you can only play five at a time and we understand that. I love the fact that our guys are excited about it.”

“Fouling Embiid is a mistake. You don’t want to defend him and foul. He’s one of the best. He’s one of the league leaders at shot fakes. He’s one of the best (at) ripping through your arms and getting those silly fouls on you…And he’s a great free throw shooter. (Against) certain guys in the league, fouling is not a mistake, but against Embiid, fouling is a mistake. Not only does it put him on the line, but it prevents us from getting out in transition and it helps them set their defense up. We don’t want to foul. We want to play physical without fouling.”

“It’s going to be good. We love - no matter who we match up against - we love what we’re capable of doing. We’ll stick to our principles and go from there. I think, probably out of the two or three times we played them, we feel like we could have won two games. It’ll definitely be interesting. It’ll be competitive, obviously…It’s the first of four, so we’re excited about it. They’re a good team, number one in the East, so we’ve got our hands full and we realize that. But we’ve been playing really good as of late. We’ve got a lot of noise to make ourselves too.”

“They’re the number one team in the East for a reason. They’ve been playing well all season long. They’re a good team overall. They’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of talent on the team. We’ve got to make sure we prepare the right way.”

“(Guarding Embiid) is a great challenge for me and any other big on this team. We’ve got to match his physicality, that’s the main thing. He’s going to talk a lot of trash, for sure, but Joel Embiid is one of the best bigs in this league and we can’t just come out and think he’s just going to take it easy on us. He wants to win too. So we’ve got to match his physicality – that’s the main thing. We’ve got to play at the same level he’s playing (at) no matter what happens, no matter what goes on in the game, no matter what the refs do…We just have to come out and play – because he’s going to come out and play from the start to the finish of the game.”

PREVIOUS MATCUPS

Despite a game-high 31 points from Bradley Beal and a triple-double from Russell Westbrook, the Wizards (0-1) were defeated 113-107 by the Sixers (1-0) in the 2020-21 season opener for both teams…Westbrook became the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double in his team debut, totaling 21 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists. Westbrook reached the milestone quickly, grabbing his tenth rebound in the third quarter. The Sixers’ success began and ended with Joel Embiid. The big man finished with team highs in points (29), rebounds (14) and minutes (34:50) – and did most of his damage in crunch time. Embiid played all but 35 seconds of the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points on 5-8 (.625) from the field and helped hold Washington to just six fourth quarter paint points.

Despite Bradley Beal tying a franchise-record with 60 points, the Wizards lost 141-136 to the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center. The Wizards trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half before a comeback between the late third and early fourth quarters. Beal finished the night 20-35 (.571) from the field, 7-10 (.700) from 3-point range and 13-15 (.866) from the free throw line…Beal entered the game looking to make it eight straight games with 25-plus points to start the season. He hit that mark with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter. Beal’s 60-point performance tied the franchise’s all-time record set by Gilbert Arenas in 2007. Beal, however, becomes the first and only player in franchise history to do so in regulation. Beal scored 57 points in the first three quarters, including 25 in the third quarter…After a 29-point, 14-rebound outing in Washington’s opening night matchup with Philadelphia, Embiid imposed his will once again against the Wizards. Embiid scored 38 points on 11-20 (.550) from the field, 3-4 (.750) from 3-point range and a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line.

The Wizards were defeated 127-101 by the Sixers at Capital One Arena in the first game of a back-to-back and a five-game homestand. Russell Westbrook scored a game-high 25 points while Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 23 points, despite leaving the game with a knee injury in the third quarter. Bradley Beal, who scored 60 points in his last outing against the Sixers, was held to 19 points on 8-13 (.615) shooting. Beal had been a game-time decision with left knee soreness.