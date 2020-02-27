Wizards Road Trip Report: 2/28 - 3/4

THE DETAILS

Miles: 6,291

Games: 4

Days: 6

Dating back to January 30, the Wizards have played nine of their last 11 games at Capital One Arena, a stretch that comes to an end this weekend as the team embarks on a four-game road trip out West. Washington begins the trip Friday against Utah before heading to Golden State on Sunday, Sacramento on Tuesday and Portland the following night to close the trip. The four-game, six-day trip is the longest (by miles) for the team this season, topping the late-November trip that featured stops in Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

The trip makes for a bit of a revenge tour for the Wizards as each of the teams they will face have already beaten them this season. With some momentum coming off a win against the Brooklyn on Wednesday night and a difficult March and April looming, Washington will look to capitalize on a trip that features some winnable games.

THE MATCHUPS

Utah Jazz (36-22; 6th in the Western Conference)

February 28 // 9:00 P.M. ET // Vivint Smart Home Arena // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Jazz lead, 57-48

Last 10 overall: Jazz lead, 8-2

Last 10 in Utah: Jazz lead, 8-2

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Donovan Mitchell – 24.7

Rebounds: Rudy Gobert – 14.2

Assists: Joe Ingles – 5.1

Steals: Donovan Mitchell – 1.1

Blocks: Rudy Gobert – 1.9

On aggregate, the Jazz have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They’re 14 games above .500, sixth in the Western Conference and just four games back of second place. They’re top-10 in net rating (3.1) and offensive rating (111.7) and 13th in defensive rating (108.6). Utah’s problem has been consistency. The Jazz started the season 13-11, then won 19 of their next 21 games, then lost five straight, then won four straight and have now lost four straight. Utah’s constants this season have been Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Mitchell carries the majority of the weight of the Jazz offense while Gobert does the same for the team’s defense – and both have missed just three games combined. Mitchell, who enters Friday’s game having scored 30-plus points in three straight games, has missed just one game this season – the January 12 matchup against the Wizards. That day, Utah was without both Mitchell and Mike Conley, but still managed to topple the Wizards, 127-116. The Wizards will look to return the favor in Salt Lake City against a much deeper Jazz team than they faced last month.

Golden State Warriors (12-46; 15th in the Western Conference)

March 1 // 8:30 P.M. ET // Chase Center // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Warriors lead, 113-82

Last 10 overall: Warriors lead, 9-1

Last 10 in Golden State: Warriors lead, 8-2

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Eric Paschall – 13.2

Rebounds: Draymond Green – 6.3

Assists: Draymond Green – 6.2

Steals: Draymond Green – 1.4

Blocks: Marquese Chriss – 1.0

All eyes across the NBA landscape will focus in on the Chase Center on Sunday night as two-time MVP Stephen Curry makes his return to the court against the Wizards. By Sunday, Curry will have missed the last 56 games while recovering from a broken left hand. The Warriors star will re-join a team in need of a boost. This season, the Golden State offense ranks last in the league in net rating (-9.1), last in offensive rating (103.7) and 25th in defensive rating (112.8). The Warriors have lost seven straight games, five of which have been by double digits. Their last win came on February 3 against the Wizards.

Curry’s return, however, is just one of numerous changes the Warriors’ roster will have undergone since last facing off against the Wizards. Golden State, like Washington, was one of the most active teams in the league around the NBA trade deadline. The Warriors dealt starting guard D’Angelo Russell, who was leading the team in scoring at the time, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves in exchange for former number one overall pick Andrew Wiggins and a pair of draft picks. In a separate deal, Golden State received a trio of second round picks from Philadelphia for wings Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III. In Washington’s February 3 meeting with the Warriors, Burks and Robinson III combined for 52 points to lead Golden State to the win. Since deadline day, Wiggins leads the Warriors in scoring with 19.2 points per game.

Sacramento Kings (24-33; 12th in the Western Conference)

March 3 // 10:00 P.M. ET // Golden 1 Center // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Kings lead, 106-93

Last 10 overall: Wizards lead, 6-4

Last 10 in Sacramento: Kings lead, 8-2

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Buddy Hield – 20.1

Rebounds: Nemanja Bjelica – 6.3

Assists: De’Aaron Fox – 6.9

Steals: De’Aaron Fox – 1.4

Blocks: Nemanja Bjelica – 0.6

As of Thursday, the Kings have won six of their last eight games and have pulled themselves into the conversation for a Western Conference eighth seed that is up for grabs. In that time, Sacramento has earned wins over the Clippers and Heat while its only losses have come to Milwaukee – the best team in the league – and Dallas – another playoff team. The Kings have scored 110-plus points all but once in that time – and held Miami to 97 points in the one game they didn’t. Sacramento’s offense, led by dynamic guards De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, ranks 10th in the league in offensive rating (113.5) in that span. Most importantly, the Kings are passing at a high rate without turning the ball over. In their last eight games, four Kings players average at least 3.6 assists per game, led by Fox, who averages 6.3. As a team, Sacramento ranks third in the league with a 2.16 assist-to-turnover ratio in that time.

Portland Trail Blazers (26-33; 9th in the Western Conference)

March 4 // 10:00 P.M. ET // Moda Center // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Trail Blazers lead, 59-55

Last 10 overall: Tied, 5-5

Last 10 in Portland: Tied, 5-5

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Damian Lillard – 29.5

Rebounds: Hassan Whiteside – 14.2

Assists: Damian Lillard – 7.9

Steals: Kent Bazemore – 1.0

Blocks: Hassan Whiteside – 3.1

The Blazers, last year’s Western Conference runners-up, struggled out of the gate in a high-expectation season. They fell to 5-12 to start the year, bounced back over the next month, slumped again and then closed January with a 7-3 run. February has been less kind to Portland. The team has lost four of five and, in their last 10 games, ranks 24th in net rating (-5.4) and 27th in defensive rating (117.1). The defensive struggles are nothing new – the team has hovered around that same spot for the entire season, but the loss of All-NBA guard Damian Lillard has cost the Blazers their ability to overcome their defensive lapses. Lillard has missed the last three games while recovering from a groin strain and is expected to miss “a couple more games,” according to Jason Quick of The Athletic. Washington and Portland don’t meet for nearly a week, so the return of the Blazers’ superstar by that time is possible, but not definite.

In Lillard’s absence, the offense has run through CJ McCollum, who is averaging 32.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game in that stretch. Carmelo Anthony has averaged 22.0 points per game and Hassan Whiteside has dominated the paint, grabbing 16.0 rebounds per game and recording 3.7 blocks per game.

RETURNING HOME

The Wizards are back in D.C. on March 6, hosting the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena in the first of three consecutive home games. Shortly thereafter, Washington begins a six-week stretch among the most difficult in the league to close the season.