Wizards Road Trip Report: 1/22 - 1/28

THE DETAILS

Miles: 4,614

Games: 4

Days: 7

The Wizards tip off a four-game road trip – all against Eastern Conference opponents – with a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday nights against the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. Washington then has Friday and Saturday off before taking on the Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. and the league-leading Bucks on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. This marks the Wizards’ third trip of four-plus games this season and their first since late December. The Wizards have struggled on the road this season, currently sitting at 5-17, and are looking to snap a four-game losing streak away from Capital One Arena. This trip, though it features matchups against a pair of the Eastern Conference’s best, also includes a pair of winnable games against the Cavaliers and Hawks, who currently occupy the bottom two spots in the Eastern Conference.

THE MATCHUPS

Miami Heat (30-13; 2nd in the Eastern Conference)

January 22 // 7:30 P.M. ET // AmericanAirlines Arena // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Heat lead, 85-42

Last 10 overall: Heat lead, 6-4

Last 10 in Miami: Heat lead, 6-4

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Jimmy Butler – 20.2

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo – 10.5

Assists: Jimmy Butler – 6.4

Steals: Jimmy Butler – 1.9

Blocks: Bam Adebayo – 1.2

The trip begins Wednesday in Miami in the third meeting of the season between the Wizards and Heat. Their last outing, one of the more memorable wins of the Wizards’ season, featured 20-point performances from Jordan McRae (29), Garrison Mathews (28) and Ian Mahinmi (25) as Washington went on to win by 18. While another offensive performance of that magnitude is unlikely, the Wizards will have a bit more ammunition than they did last time. Washington earned that win without the Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant, all of whom have since returned to the lineup.

All season long, Miami has run through All-NBA wing Jimmy Butler, who has excelled in that role. Butler is one of just five players in the league averaging at least 20.0 points, 6.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game – and the only one doing so while averaging fewer than 3.0 turnovers per game. Butler and the Heat’s young, athletic cast of surrounding characters make for one of the most difficult stops in the league, ranking in the top half of the league in points per game despite sitting in the bottom five in the league in pace. Miami’s 111.0 offensive rating is ninth best in the league. Their defense is equally impressive, with Butler often taking the top threat on the perimeter and Bam Adebayo, one of the best young defensive bigs in the league – manning the paint. While Miami’s defense ranks 11th in points allowed, it has excelled in preventing explosive offensive performances, allowing 120-plus point just four times this season, one of which being that December 30 game against Washington. Only the Sixers have allowed fewer such games this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-32; 14th in the Eastern Conference)

January 23 // 7:00 P.M. ET // Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Wizards lead, 112-105

Last 10 overall: Cavaliers lead, 6-4

Last 10 in Cleveland: Cavaliers lead, 6-4

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Collin Sexton – 19.1

Rebounds: Tristan Thompson – 10.6

Assists: Darius Garland – 3.6

Steals: Collin Sexton – 0.9

Blocks: Tristan Thompson – 1.0

As of Tuesday, the Cavaliers have lost five consecutive games and 10 of their last 12, including a 20-point loss to the New York Knicks on Monday. While Cleveland’s defense has been its primary issue this season, the sputtering of its offense over the five-game losing streak has done them in, scoring 110-plus points just once and being held under 100 twice. Wednesday’s game could serve as a bit of a get-right game for both the Wizards and Cavaliers offenses as the Cavaliers (114.5) and Wizards (115.4) rank second-to-last respectively and last in defensive rating.

Cleveland gets contributions all across its roster with seven players averaging over 8.0 points per game. Collin Sexton, who leads the team in scoring at 19.1 points per game, has a usage rate of 26.4 and is the only player on the team with a usage rate above 23.0. For comparison, the Wizards have three players above that mark: Bradley Beal, Jordan McRae and Isaiah Thomas. Sexton has played his best basketball since the turn of the new year, averaging 22.4 points per game and improving his 3-point shooting substantially in January. In Cleveland 33 games played in October to December, Sexton shot just 27.3% from deep on 3.0 attempts per game. Since January, he’s hitting 46.3% on 4.9 attempts per game.

Atlanta Hawks (10-34; 15th in the Eastern Conference)

January 26 // 6:00 P.M. ET // State Farm Arena // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Hawks lead, 155-148

Last 10 overall: Wizards lead, 6-4

Last 10 in Atlanta: Hawks lead, 6-4

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Trae Young – 29.2

Rebounds: John Collins – 9.6

Assists: Trae Young – 8.6

Steals: Jabari Parker – 1.3

Blocks: John Collins – 2.2

The Hawks currently sit last in the Eastern Conference and just a half game up on the Golden State Warriors, who hold the worst record in the league. Still, Atlanta picked up a pair of wins last week against the Suns and Spurs. On Monday, against the defending-champion Toronto Raptors, the Hawks nearly erased 21-point fourth quarter lead, but fell just short. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 42 points and 15 assists. The story on Monday – and all season – for Atlanta has been its inability to get stops on the defensive end when they need them most.

The Wizards and Hawks met just 11 days ago on January 10, a 10-point Wizards win at Capital One Arena. As a team, Atlanta struggled that night, but their lone bright spot was John Collins, who totaled 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks and finished plus-four on a night the team lost by double digits. In addition to his scoring impact – 17-plus points in four straight games – Collins has dominated the paint for the Hawks, recording 10-plus rebounds and multiple blocks in three of the last four games. Collins’ defensive rating (106.8) is the best on the team by nearly two points among players who play at least 15.0 minutes per game.

Milwaukee Bucks (39-6; 1st in the Eastern Conference)

January 28 // 8:00 P.M. ET // Fiserv Forum // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Bucks lead, 119-93

Last 10 overall: Tied, 5-5

Last 10 in Milwaukee: Wizards lead, 6-4

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 30.0

Rebounds: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 12.9

Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 5.6

Steals: Donte DiVincenzo – 1.5

Blocks: Brook Lopez – 2.6

Next Tuesday’s matchup between the Wizards and the league-leading Bucks will be the first of the season for the two teams. As of January 21, the Bucks have won seven consecutive games and 33 of their last 36. Milwaukee ranks first in net rating (12.0), first in defensive rating (101.2) and second in offensive rating (113.2). The Bucks’ 12.0 net rating is tops in the league by a wide margin, 4.5 points higher than the second-place Lakers.

On both ends of the court, the Bucks run through 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the team in points (30.0), rebounds (12.9) and assists (5.6) per game. Antetokounmpo is on track to become the first player in league history to average 30.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. His 98.2 defensive rating is best in the league among players averaging at least 25.0 minutes per game. His presence sets the tone for the Milwaukee defense, but what makes their unit elite is that the 6’11” forward with one of the longest wingspans in the league isn’t even their last line of defense. That would be Brook Lopez, who stands 7’0” tall and owns the paint, averaging the second-most blocks per game in the league (2.6).

RETURNING HOME

The Wizards return to Capital One Arena on January 30, hosting the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 P.M. in the first of six consecutive home games. After taking on the Hornets, the Wizards will match up with the Nets, Warriors, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Bulls in the first two weeks of February.