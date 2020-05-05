Q&A: Admiral Schofield on his daily workouts, The Last Dance, rookie duties, goals and more

What’s your day like during quarantine? Are you still training every day?

Yes, my day during quarantine actually revolves a lot around working out. I wake up around eight in the morning, do some ball-handling for about 30 minutes, then I get on my Peloton for 45 minutes. And after that, usually the Wizards have something for me to do, we get on a Zoom call with the Wizards. We do ball handling, we do some movement, and just different things to help with our ligaments and tendons to stay loose. And after that, it’s video game time – FIFA, Call of Duty, 2K, Madden. I’ve just started playing Madden and I thought that was never going to happen. So it’s been good.

Have you watched The Last Dance? What does Michael Jordan mean to you in your basketball journey?

Yes, I’ve watched every episode, this definitely brings back some memories for me as a kid because Michael Jordan was my era growing up. It’s really cool to see what he went through for his career. Being from outside of Chicago, I never knew all of this went down with the Bulls, so it’s very interesting to know this, but also see a different side of Jordan and get a deeper look into who the person was, and also the name and the athlete that we know as Michael Jordan.

What do you like to do outside of basketball?

I like to play with my puppy. I have a pitbull, I like spending time with him more than anything. Other than that, watching movies, I’m a homebody, so either that or just watch basketball. So those are my options, I keep it simple.

What was going through your mind the moment you were drafted?

Honestly, it was surreal. For one, to be with an organization like the Wizards, have the opportunity to play with John Wall and Bradley Beal, and being in a situation where they want to have a culture change and they want a certain style of play, they needed help right away along with that change, so I was very excited to come into this situation, but also just to be in this city, a city I’ve never been in but you hear so much about. It’s been great so far and it’s been everything I’d imagined.

What type of rookie duties did you have this year?

Some of my rookie duties were getting food for the plane ride, carrying the speakers to the games for away games, also getting the towels out for games and practices.

Who is your favorite NBA All-Star? (all-time?)

I have to mention three names, these are my favorite – Tracy McGrady, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. I thought Tracy McGrady on and off the glass was something that was very special for that era, so it was pretty cool. Just the way he plays, it reminds me a lot of Kevin Durant, he’s one of the guys that I admire, him being a tall and being a shooter, he was a well-rounded scorer, and the spectacular and energy plays he would make. He was definitely a role model in my community.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned this season?

Patience. My patience has been tested, everyone’s patience has been tested. I’ve been really trying to work on patience and understand that with time comes good things, and it’s what you do during that time that produces good things. Within that time I just feel like I need to take full advantage and understand that everything has a path and a course and you just have to stay on that course.

What do you think of your teammate Troy Brown Jr.?

I think he’s going to be a really good player. He’s a really good teammate and friend, and he’s really funny. I think he works really hard, he expects a lot out himself and I think that’s what’s going to take him over the top eventually, but if he keeps working and continues to do what he’s doing, I don’t see why he can’t be an All-Star one day or be a household name in this league.

What’s your next goal in your career? All-Star?

My main goal is to get on the floor, for me, I’m a “small goal leads to big ones” type of person, so you got to chop the tree down and start from the bottom, you can’t go to the top and try to get down. What I do on the floor is what decides if I’m an All-Star or not, so first I need to get on the floor. Also, use this offseason to work on my game, understanding how I can become an All-Star, in what way would I become an All-Star, because everyone has a different style of play, everyone has their way of playing the game, and I have to find what makes me good and what makes me good in our system and what makes me good for the Wizards. That’s what I’m trying to figure out. When I’ve done that, then I can go to the next level.

What’s the team goal for next season?

Well for one, it’s always to make the playoffs, but I think the biggest thing is just defense, finding our defensive identity and where we have to be, then sticking with it. And honestly, it being our second year, I think we are going to get a lot better in a short amount of time, because during this season we were really good on the offensive end a lot of times throughout the year, and a lot of times we didn’t get stops on defense. But we know that, and that’s something we think is fixable because we are young, we are willing to, we want to win and we want to change this around in D.C., so the biggest thing is just focusing on that, what we have to do come together and be the pieces around John and Brad, to bring wins and championships to D.C., so that’s the main goal, but at the end of the day we got to make the playoffs.