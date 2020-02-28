Wizards to host Pride Night against the Atlanta Hawks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host their annual Pride game on Friday, March 6, at 7:00 p.m. when the Atlanta Hawks come to Capital One Arena.

Master impersonator Riley Knoxx will entertain fans at halftime by performing a three-song medley of Beyonce hits (where she will be joined by the Wizards Dancers). She won an MTV video music award for starring in Taylor Swift's star-studded video for "You Need to Calm Down". Knoxx has been featured on shows such as R&B Divas, Real Housewives Potomac and Braxton Family Values. She has performed with and for politicians and celebrities around the country including Jennifer Hudson, Mýa, Miley Cyrus, Deborah Cox, Faith Evans, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

"We are excited to host what will be a fun Pride Night next Friday,” stated Jim Van Stone, President, Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer. “The Wizards, along with all of us at Monumental Sports, look forward to celebrating our LGBTQ community here in D.C. with a night filled with inclusivity, entertainment and fun."

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. will perform the National Anthem and the first 10,000 fans entering the arena will receive a Wizards-branded fanny pack.

Following the game, fans who purchase a Pride Night ticket package will be able to join the postgame dance party hosted by DJ Tezrah on the main court. In addition to the postgame dance party, the Pride package includes a limited edition Love And Basketball Pride Night t-shirt and flag.

Media interested in interviews with Knoxx prior to the Pride game can email kcolimon@monumentalsports.com.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WashingtonWizards.com, any local Ticketmaster outlet, including the Capital One Arena box office, or by calling or texting 202.661.5050.