Preview: Wizards, Heat wrap season series Monday night in D.C.
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards are back at it on Monday night, hosting the Heat at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington, coming off a loss to the league-best Suns, continues a five-game homestand against Miami. The Heat are going for their third-consecutive win and currently rank second in the Eastern Conference at 34-20.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|HEAT
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Kyle Lowry
|G
|Aaron Holiday
|Duncan Robinson
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Jimmy Butler
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|P.J. Tucker
|C
|Thomas Bryant
|Bam Adebayo
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|HEAT
|PPG
|Beal (23.2)
|Butler (21.9)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Adebayo (10.1)
|APG
|Beal (6.6)
|Lowry (8.1)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
Daniel Gafford (health and safety protocols – out)
HEAT:
Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation – questionable)
Tyler Herro (right knee soreness – questionable)
Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness – questionable)
Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning – out)
KZ Okpala (right wrist sprain – out)
Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery – out)
Max Strus (right quadriceps contusion – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)
115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
HEAT:
104-86 (W) at CHA (BOX SCORE)
112-95 (W) at SA (BOX SCORE)
106-110 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)
92-122 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
120-124 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: