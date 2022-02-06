Preview: Wizards, Heat wrap season series Monday night in D.C.

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards are back at it on Monday night, hosting the Heat at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington, coming off a loss to the league-best Suns, continues a five-game homestand against Miami. The Heat are going for their third-consecutive win and currently rank second in the Eastern Conference at 34-20.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS HEAT G Spencer Dinwiddie Kyle Lowry G Aaron Holiday Duncan Robinson F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jimmy Butler F Kyle Kuzma P.J. Tucker C Thomas Bryant Bam Adebayo

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS HEAT PPG Beal (23.2) Butler (21.9) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Adebayo (10.1) APG Beal (6.6) Lowry (8.1)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)

Daniel Gafford (health and safety protocols – out)



HEAT:

Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation – questionable)

Tyler Herro (right knee soreness – questionable)

Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness – questionable)

Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning – out)

KZ Okpala (right wrist sprain – out)

Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery – out)

Max Strus (right quadriceps contusion – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)

106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)

115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)



HEAT:

104-86 (W) at CHA (BOX SCORE)

112-95 (W) at SA (BOX SCORE)

106-110 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)

92-122 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)

120-124 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

