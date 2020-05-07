Payton II takes part in Dream on 3 Foundation's virtual game night

On Wednesday night, Wizards guard Gary Payton II took part in the Dream on 3 Foundation’s NBA2K & Fortnite Game Night event, which paired NBA players with kids living with a disability or life-altering condition to fulfill their sports dreams. Payton II matched up against Adam, 14, an adaptive athlete playing for the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

“We are so excited to huddle up with partners like the Washington Wizards and NBA Cares to show our Dream Kids that although sports may be temporarily suspended, we can still come together to make a difference in our communities,” said Elizabeth Lindsey, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Dream on 3. “The opportunity for our Dream Kid to play his favorite video game online with Gary Payton II provided some much-needed hope and joy during a very difficult time.”

Adam selected the 1990s NBA All-Stars while Payton II took control of the 2000s NBA All-Star team. After falling behind by double digits in the first quarter, Adam worked his way back into the game and took the lead in the third quarter. The two kept it close throughout the second half, but Payton II pulled away and won late.

“I had a great experience playing 2K with Adam,” Payton II said. “He gave me a run for my money. I’m always down to run it back.”

Dream On 3 is a non-profit organization headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with locations serving the Carolinas, Georgia, and the D.C. metro area. Dream Recipients, ages 5-21 years old, who are living with a disability or life-altering condition, receive an opportunity to live out their ultimate sports dreams. The foundation brings dreams to life by creating customized experiences with a favorite athlete, sporting event or sports team.