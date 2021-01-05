Off The Bench: Wizards' win streak and Raul Neto

This week, Wizards point guard Raul Neto joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to look back at the team’s first seven games of the season, assess what the team needs to do to keep progressing, talk about his role on the team and much more.

TOPICS:

1:38 – The Wizards’ win over Brooklyn

6:24 – Thomas Bryant’s progression

10:39 – Looking ahead at the upcoming schedule

Raul Neto Interview

18:15 – How the team is feeling after seven games

19:34 – Sticking with principles throughout struggles

21:21 – Approaching the game day-by-day

23:08 – Playing with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook

24:49 – His role with the team

26:34 – Joining the Wizards, learning from Westbrook

28:45 – Playing aggressive on the offensive end

31:26 – Westbrook’s energy and leadership

33:36 – Support from his friends and family in Brazil

35:30 – His time with the Brazilian national team

37:50 – The pronunciation of his name