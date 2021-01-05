Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Wizards' win streak and Raul Neto
This week, Wizards point guard Raul Neto joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to look back at the team’s first seven games of the season, assess what the team needs to do to keep progressing, talk about his role on the team and much more.
TOPICS:
1:38 – The Wizards’ win over Brooklyn
6:24 – Thomas Bryant’s progression
10:39 – Looking ahead at the upcoming schedule
Raul Neto Interview
18:15 – How the team is feeling after seven games
19:34 – Sticking with principles throughout struggles
21:21 – Approaching the game day-by-day
23:08 – Playing with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook
24:49 – His role with the team
26:34 – Joining the Wizards, learning from Westbrook
28:45 – Playing aggressive on the offensive end
31:26 – Westbrook’s energy and leadership
33:36 – Support from his friends and family in Brazil
35:30 – His time with the Brazilian national team
37:50 – The pronunciation of his name
PODCAST— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 5, 2021
Road wins, early season storylines, and special guest @RaulTogni! @AlibabaGroup | @WashWizardsPNhttps://t.co/QnEF3OfgUm
