Off the Bench with Chris Miller: Wizards President & GM Tommy Sheppard and Go-Go GM Amber Nichols
Chris Miller sits down with Wizards president and general manager Tommy Sheppard and Go-Go general manager Amber Nichols on this week's episode of the Off the Bench podcast presented by the Alibaba Group. The trio discusses how they approach their jobs, collaboration between the Wizards and their G League affiliate, development of players, staff and much more.
