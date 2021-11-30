Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 3: A generic basketball photo of the Official Wilson basketball on the court before the Toronto Raptors game against the Washington Wizards on November 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Off the Bench with Chris Miller: Wizards President & GM Tommy Sheppard and Go-Go GM Amber Nichols

Posted: Nov 30, 2021

Chris Miller sits down with Wizards president and general manager Tommy Sheppard and Go-Go general manager Amber Nichols on this week's episode of the Off the Bench podcast presented by the Alibaba Group. The trio discusses how they approach their jobs, collaboration between the Wizards and their G League affiliate, development of players, staff and much more.

