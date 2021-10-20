Off The Bench with Chris Miller: Wes Unseld Jr. and Tommy Sheppard

In Episode 2 of the Off The Bench podcast, Wizards insider Chris Miller goes deep with Wes Unseld Jr., discussing the Wizards head coach's career journey, what his mother said when he told her he'd taken the job, Daniel Gafford, Bradley Beal, how the Wizards can improve on defense and much more. Then, Miller is joined by general manager Tommy Sheppard to talk about Washington's busy offseason, Bradley Beal as a leader, communication and more.