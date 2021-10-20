New York Knicks v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  OCTOBER 9: Head Coach, Wes Unseld Jr. of the Washington Wizards stands for the National Anthem before a preseason game against the New York Knicks on October 9, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Off The Bench with Chris Miller: Wes Unseld Jr. and Tommy Sheppard

Posted: Oct 20, 2021

In Episode 2 of the Off The Bench podcast, Wizards insider Chris Miller goes deep with Wes Unseld Jr., discussing the Wizards head coach's career journey, what his mother said when he told her he'd taken the job, Daniel Gafford, Bradley Beal, how the Wizards can improve on defense and much more. Then, Miller is joined by general manager Tommy Sheppard to talk about Washington's busy offseason, Bradley Beal as a leader, communication and more.

