Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Wizards' back-to-back wins, Beal's season and All-Star predictions
This week, the Wizards digital team convened on the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to recap the Wizards’ back-to-back wins over Boston and Houston, discuss Bradley Beal’s candidacy for All-Star starter and make their picks for both 12-man rosters.
TOPICS:
0:50 – The Wizards’ wins over Boston and Houston
6:30 – The team’s outlook moving forward
8:20 – John Wall’s first game back in D.C.
11:40 – Bradley Beal’s All-Star candidacy
16:06 – Eastern Conference All-Star predictions
21:50 – Western Conference All-Star predictions
NEXT UP: