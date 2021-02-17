Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  FEBRUARY 14: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards high fives his teammate during the game against the Boston Celtics on February 14, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Off The Bench: Wizards' back-to-back wins, Beal's season and All-Star predictions

Posted: Feb 17, 2021

This week, the Wizards digital team convened on the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to recap the Wizards’ back-to-back wins over Boston and Houston, discuss Bradley Beal’s candidacy for All-Star starter and make their picks for both 12-man rosters.

TOPICS:

0:50 – The Wizards’ wins over Boston and Houston

6:30 – The team’s outlook moving forward

8:20 – John Wall’s first game back in D.C.

11:40 – Bradley Beal’s All-Star candidacy

16:06 – Eastern Conference All-Star predictions

21:50 – Western Conference All-Star predictions

Beal, Bradley, Wizards, English

Beal, Bradley

Wizards

English

