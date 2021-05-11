Off The Bench: Westbrook passes Oscar with ESPN's Royce Young

This week, ESPN’s Royce Young joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss all things Russell Westbrook – his career, what motivates him, his relationship with Scott Brooks and, of course, his breaking of the Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record.

TOPICS:

2:30 – Reaction to Westbrook’s record-breaking performance against Atlanta

9:19 – The Wizards’ final games of the regular season

12:50 – Westbrook’s path to breaking the triple-double record

17:27 – Westbrook’s leadership

20:01 – Outside perceptions of Westbrook and his style of play

23:19 – Westbrook’s elite rebounding ability

27:42 – The relationship between Westbrook and Wizards head coach Scott Brooks

31:58 – The fit between Westbrook and Bradley Beal

36:38 – How many more triple-doubles Westbrook will record