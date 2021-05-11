Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Westbrook passes Oscar with ESPN's Royce Young
This week, ESPN’s Royce Young joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss all things Russell Westbrook – his career, what motivates him, his relationship with Scott Brooks and, of course, his breaking of the Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record.
TOPICS:
2:30 – Reaction to Westbrook’s record-breaking performance against Atlanta
9:19 – The Wizards’ final games of the regular season
12:50 – Westbrook’s path to breaking the triple-double record
17:27 – Westbrook’s leadership
20:01 – Outside perceptions of Westbrook and his style of play
23:19 – Westbrook’s elite rebounding ability
27:42 – The relationship between Westbrook and Wizards head coach Scott Brooks
31:58 – The fit between Westbrook and Bradley Beal
36:38 – How many more triple-doubles Westbrook will record
ESPN's @royceyoung on Russell Westbrook's place in history and his journey to breaking the record.— Wizards Podcast Network (@WashWizardsPN) May 11, 2021
LISTEN: https://t.co/b63NmL02t0 pic.twitter.com/1ejyPjHl8X
