Off The Bench: Wizards assistant coach Ryan Richman

This week, Wizards assistant coach Ryan Richman, who is in D.C. working with players sidelined due to health and safety protocols, joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss his new role with the team, handling in-season rotation changes and what he and the rest of the Wizards’ staff are doing to prepare players for their return to game action.

TOPICS:

1:34 – His role with the Wizards this season

2:25 – What he took from his role as Go-Go head coach that he’s applying this season

3:55 – Working with rosters experiencing a lot of turnover

5:47 – Conducting workouts with players coming off health and safety protocols

8:30 – Blending conditioning work with basketball-centric workouts

10:12 – Working with Alex Len, their relationship dating back to their time at the University of Maryland

13:49 – His experience coaching Garrison Mathews, how he’s improved on the defensive end

16:35 – What to watch as the Wizards work back toward full strength