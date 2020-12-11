Off The Bench: Russell Westbrook
Earlier this week, Russell Westbrook sat down for his first extended interview since the trade that brought him to D.C. on December 2. The former Most Valuable Player and nine-time All-NBA guard joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to talk about his new home, his impressions of Washington’s young core, his work off the court and more.
Topics covered:
1:25 – Getting to know the organization
2:20 – Moving to D.C.
3:44 – His loyal fanbase
4:16 – Why he chose #4
5:44 – Initial impressions of the team’s young core
6:32 – His basketball inspirations when growing up
7:28 – Playing alongside Bradley Beal
8:12 – His pregame routine
8:58 – His relationship with Scott Brooks
9:50 – Scott Brooks approach to coaching
10:30 – His most meaningful performances
11:09 – What he focused on during the offseason
12:12 – Explaining his “Why Not” mantra
14:20 – His work with his foundation
16:37 – How he spends his off days
Russ is looking forward to helping Brad take another step.— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 8, 2020
LISTEN on @WashWizardsPN: https://t.co/cKOxXIHGIt pic.twitter.com/FI3NeU8dL5
Brodie on the @WashWizards' young core!— Wizards Podcast Network (@WashWizardsPN) December 8, 2020
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SuubgibsUS pic.twitter.com/eL17FLGxkd
NEXT UP: