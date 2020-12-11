Off The Bench: Russell Westbrook

Earlier this week, Russell Westbrook sat down for his first extended interview since the trade that brought him to D.C. on December 2. The former Most Valuable Player and nine-time All-NBA guard joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to talk about his new home, his impressions of Washington’s young core, his work off the court and more.

Topics covered:

1:25 – Getting to know the organization

2:20 – Moving to D.C.

3:44 – His loyal fanbase

4:16 – Why he chose #4

5:44 – Initial impressions of the team’s young core

6:32 – His basketball inspirations when growing up

7:28 – Playing alongside Bradley Beal

8:12 – His pregame routine

8:58 – His relationship with Scott Brooks

9:50 – Scott Brooks approach to coaching

10:30 – His most meaningful performances

11:09 – What he focused on during the offseason

12:12 – Explaining his “Why Not” mantra

14:20 – His work with his foundation

16:37 – How he spends his off days