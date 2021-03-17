David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Robin Lopez
This week, Wizards center Robin Lopez joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast for a wide-ranging interview about everything from playing against his brother, adjusting his game late in his career, Lopez family vacations, mascot rivalries and more.
TOPICS:
1:22 – Playing against his brother, Brook
3:02 – The Wizards’ play since returning from the All-Star break
5:24 – Rotating at center with Alex Len and Moe Wagner
6:15 – Changing his game and taking care of his body late in his career
9:41 – The Seattle Mariners hat he wears to every game
11:33 – His pregame outfits
13:54 – Lopez family vacations
16:56 – What he wants to do with his life after basketball
21:30 – Reigniting his rivalries with NBA mascots
