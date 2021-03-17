Off The Bench: Robin Lopez

This week, Wizards center Robin Lopez joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast for a wide-ranging interview about everything from playing against his brother, adjusting his game late in his career, Lopez family vacations, mascot rivalries and more.

TOPICS:

1:22 – Playing against his brother, Brook

3:02 – The Wizards’ play since returning from the All-Star break

5:24 – Rotating at center with Alex Len and Moe Wagner

6:15 – Changing his game and taking care of his body late in his career

9:41 – The Seattle Mariners hat he wears to every game

11:33 – His pregame outfits

13:54 – Lopez family vacations

16:56 – What he wants to do with his life after basketball

21:30 – Reigniting his rivalries with NBA mascots