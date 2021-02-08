Off The Bench: Moe Wagner

This week, Moe Wagner joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast from the road to talk about the Wizards’ season so far, his career journey, what makes Bradley Beal special and more.

TOPICS:

1:31 – How things changed once Thomas Bryant went down

2:57 – Learning that he was in health and safety protocol, what that process was like

8:51 – Trying to gel as a team after so much time off

10:18 – What he's learned in his first few years in the league

12:00 – How he views the role of the team's frontcourt as a whole

13:55 – The Wizards' crazy win over Brooklyn, what Garrison

17:07 – Bradley Beal's season, what makes him a special scorer and his leadership

21:44 – The team’s mentality this season