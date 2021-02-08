Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Moe Wagner
This week, Moe Wagner joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast from the road to talk about the Wizards’ season so far, his career journey, what makes Bradley Beal special and more.
TOPICS:
1:31 – How things changed once Thomas Bryant went down
2:57 – Learning that he was in health and safety protocol, what that process was like
8:51 – Trying to gel as a team after so much time off
10:18 – What he's learned in his first few years in the league
12:00 – How he views the role of the team's frontcourt as a whole
13:55 – The Wizards' crazy win over Brooklyn, what Garrison
17:07 – Bradley Beal's season, what makes him a special scorer and his leadership
21:44 – The team’s mentality this season
