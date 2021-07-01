Off The Bench: Josiah Johnson

This week, Josiah Johnson joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss his friendship with Russell Westbrook, his career journey to becoming one of the most innovative names in NBA media and much more.

TOPICS:

5:18 – Friendship and history with Russell Westbrook

8:26 – Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook

12:08 – His career journey, getting recognition from celebrities and NBA players

17:14 – His relationship with his dad, Marques Johnson, former NBA player and Bucks TV analyst

21:00 – The NBA Twitter community