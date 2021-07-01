Denver Nuggets v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  FEBRUARY 17: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards high fives Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards during the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 17, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Off The Bench: Josiah Johnson

Posted: Jul 01, 2021

This week, Josiah Johnson joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss his friendship with Russell Westbrook, his career journey to becoming one of the most innovative names in NBA media and much more.

5:18 – Friendship and history with Russell Westbrook

8:26 – Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook

12:08 – His career journey, getting recognition from celebrities and NBA players

17:14 – His relationship with his dad, Marques Johnson, former NBA player and Bucks TV analyst

21:00 – The NBA Twitter community

