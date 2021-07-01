Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Josiah Johnson
This week, Josiah Johnson joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss his friendship with Russell Westbrook, his career journey to becoming one of the most innovative names in NBA media and much more.
TOPICS:
5:18 – Friendship and history with Russell Westbrook
8:26 – Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook
12:08 – His career journey, getting recognition from celebrities and NBA players
17:14 – His relationship with his dad, Marques Johnson, former NBA player and Bucks TV analyst
21:00 – The NBA Twitter community
