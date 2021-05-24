Off The Bench: Game 1 recap, Game 2 preview

On this episode of the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast, we recap Game 1 of the Wizards’ first round series against the Sixers, including what it will take to slow down Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal’s performance, adjustments for the Wizards and more.

TOPICS:

1:13 – The environment at Wells Fargo Center

2:38 – What the Wizards’ performance means for the rest of the series

3:34 – The importance of keeping the Sixers off the free throw line

7:00 – Adjustments heading into Game 2

10:55 – Combatting Philadelphia’s defense