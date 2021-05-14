Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 3: Bradley Beal #3 hi-fives Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards during the game against the Indiana Pacers on May 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Off The Bench: The Athletic D.C.'s Fred Katz

Posted: May 14, 2021

Fred Katz of The Athletic joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss Russell Westbrook’s competitiveness, the Wizards’ final two games of the regular season, the NBA Play-In Tournament and more.

TOPICS:

1:42 – Katz’s article on Westbrook’s competitiveness

9:24 – How the Wizards fit in a single-elimination Play-In Tournament

12:33 – The Play-In Tournament’s impact on the end of the regular season

21:10 – The Wizards’ focus heading into the final weekend of the regular season

25:43 – Possible matchups for the Wizards in the Play-In Tournament

31:45 – Looking forward to the NBA Playoffs

Tags
Westbrook, Russell, Wizards, English

Related Content

Westbrook, Russell

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter