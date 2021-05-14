Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: The Athletic D.C.'s Fred Katz
Fred Katz of The Athletic joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss Russell Westbrook’s competitiveness, the Wizards’ final two games of the regular season, the NBA Play-In Tournament and more.
TOPICS:
1:42 – Katz’s article on Westbrook’s competitiveness
9:24 – How the Wizards fit in a single-elimination Play-In Tournament
12:33 – The Play-In Tournament’s impact on the end of the regular season
21:10 – The Wizards’ focus heading into the final weekend of the regular season
25:43 – Possible matchups for the Wizards in the Play-In Tournament
31:45 – Looking forward to the NBA Playoffs
P O D C A S T @FredKatz on Westbrook's unmatched competitiveness, the team's potential matchups in the Play-In Tournament, and much more.@AlibabaGroup | @WashWizardsPNhttps://t.co/I7Gqjlfiod— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 14, 2021
