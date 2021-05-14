Off The Bench: The Athletic D.C.'s Fred Katz

Fred Katz of The Athletic joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss Russell Westbrook’s competitiveness, the Wizards’ final two games of the regular season, the NBA Play-In Tournament and more.

TOPICS:

1:42 – Katz’s article on Westbrook’s competitiveness

9:24 – How the Wizards fit in a single-elimination Play-In Tournament

12:33 – The Play-In Tournament’s impact on the end of the regular season

21:10 – The Wizards’ focus heading into the final weekend of the regular season

25:43 – Possible matchups for the Wizards in the Play-In Tournament

31:45 – Looking forward to the NBA Playoffs