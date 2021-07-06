Off The Bench: Scouting and draft prep with Frank Ross, Wizards VP of College Personnel

With the NBA Draft less than a month away and the Wizards opening up their facility to prospects for workouts this week, Frank Ross, the Wizards’ VP of College Personnel joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss the team’s scouting process, what he and the team are looking for during workouts, the final weeks of draft preparation and more.

For Ross and his staff, the final month of scouting and draft prep is the culmination of years of work on this particular class of prospects, including countless hours of film, cross-country travel and constant data collection. This year, however, NBA scouting staffs faced significant challenges.

“This past year was a very unique year because of the pandemic,” Ross said. “I spent a lot of time in my office with one game on one TV and another game on the other TV – doing basically what we normally do live, (but) we had to do it (watching on TV) versus going into an arena and watching. It was a whole different feel.”

On Tuesday, the Wizards hosted a workout session at MedStar Wizards Performance Center for six prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft, including Isaiah Todd (G League Ignite), Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky), Blake Francis (Richmond), Colbey Ross (Pepperdine), Jay Huff (Virginia) and Greg Brown III (Texas). Workouts like Tuesday’s will continue up until the draft, giving Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard and the rest of the front office staff a first-hand look at prospects from across the globe.

In his Off The Bench interview, Ross explained what the team is looking for when they bring prospects in for pre-draft workouts.

“The key thing is, we’ve watched these guys play,” Ross said. “It’s not like a guy is going to come in and in 45 minutes he’s going to all of a sudden wow us. If that’s the case, then we haven’t done our job throughout the year. The main thing is, when guys come into our facility, it gives us a chance where they’re on our ground and we’re controlling the environment as opposed to them being in a controlled environment if it’s an agent workout. That’s the biggest thing…The main thing is just getting them on our turf so we can control the environment and we can really see who they really are in our environment.”

After a 17-6 finish to the regular season and a win over the Pacers in the Play-In Tournament, the Wizards qualified for the postseason and hold the 15th pick in this year’s NBA Draft. It marks Washington’s first pick outside the top 10 since 2018, when they also selected 15th. While a mid-round pick may not carry the same notoriety or intrigue as those in years’ past, Washington will have plenty of opportunity to find an impact player in the mid-first-round range. But while most of the public attention will be centered on the Wizards’ first round draft pick, the team’s scouting efforts reach much further.

Ross and the scouting department track, study and prepare for hundreds of prospects across the world each season. In recent years, NBA rosters have grown, G League teams – like the Wizards’ own Capital City Go-Go – have become more prominent and the implementation of Exhibit 10 and two-way contracts have provided teams more opportunities to get players under their organizational umbrella. With that in mind, teams know their scouting efforts must go beyond the players projected to be selected with picks 1-60.

“Just because a guy doesn’t get drafted doesn’t mean he’s not going to be playing in the NBA at some point,” Ross said. “You’re looking at qualities in some of those guys…Say if a guy has an NBA skill, he can maybe shoot it, but his body is not developed. He needs to get stronger, he needs to be a little mor explosive. You’re looking for things like that, guys that may have an NBA skill…how do you see those guys two years down the road? That’s how we can kind of find that diamond in the rough.”