In the second episode of the Exit Interview series, Russell Westbrook and Daniel Gafford joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss the 2020-21 season, areas for improvement heading into next season, Westbrook’s nomination for the season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award and more.

TOPICS:

1:10 – Russell Westbrook exit interview

4:42 – Daniel Gafford exit interview