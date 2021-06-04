2021 Play-In Tournament - Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  MAY 20: Robin Lopez #15 hi-fives Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards during the game against the Indiana Pacers during the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament on May 20, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Off The Bench: Bradley Beal and Robin Lopez Exit Interviews

Posted: Jun 04, 2021

In the first installment of our Exit Interview series, Bradley Beal and Robin Lopez join the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to look back on the 2020-21 season and talk through some of their plans for the offseason.

TOPICS:

2:02 – Looking back on the 2020-21 season

6:01 – How the Wizards can improve heading into next season

8:53 – The importance of the Wizards’ young core

14:05 – Season-long performances from Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook

20:37 – Bradley Beal exit interview

25:36 – Robin Lopez exit interview

