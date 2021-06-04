Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Bradley Beal and Robin Lopez Exit Interviews
In the first installment of our Exit Interview series, Bradley Beal and Robin Lopez join the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to look back on the 2020-21 season and talk through some of their plans for the offseason.
TOPICS:
2:02 – Looking back on the 2020-21 season
6:01 – How the Wizards can improve heading into next season
8:53 – The importance of the Wizards’ young core
14:05 – Season-long performances from Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook
20:37 – Bradley Beal exit interview
25:36 – Robin Lopez exit interview
