Off The Bench: Daniel Gafford
This week, Wizards center Daniel Gafford joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss his injury recovery, getting acclimated with a new team, his time in the marching band and more.
TOPICS:
0:57 – Rehabbing his ankle injury to get back on the court
5:37 – Adjusting to a new team after being traded
9:09 – What he brings to the Wizards
13:04 – Getting acclimated to Washington D.C.
16:16 – His time in the marching band when he was growing up
Daniel Gafford does more than catch lobs and block shots; he was also in the marching band growing up and showed off his skills in college!— Wizards Podcast Network (@WashWizardsPN) April 7, 2021
(via @RazorbackMBB) pic.twitter.com/aGAsHTRSGr
