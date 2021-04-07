Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  MARCH 29: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Washington Wizards shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Off The Bench: Daniel Gafford

Posted: Apr 07, 2021

This week, Wizards center Daniel Gafford joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss his injury recovery, getting acclimated with a new team, his time in the marching band and more.

TOPICS:

0:57 – Rehabbing his ankle injury to get back on the court

5:37 – Adjusting to a new team after being traded

9:09 – What he brings to the Wizards

13:04 – Getting acclimated to Washington D.C.

16:16 – His time in the marching band when he was growing up

Gafford, Daniel

Gafford, Daniel

Wizards

English

