Off The Bench: Daniel Gafford

This week, Wizards center Daniel Gafford joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss his injury recovery, getting acclimated with a new team, his time in the marching band and more.

TOPICS:

0:57 – Rehabbing his ankle injury to get back on the court

5:37 – Adjusting to a new team after being traded

9:09 – What he brings to the Wizards

13:04 – Getting acclimated to Washington D.C.

16:16 – His time in the marching band when he was growing up