Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  MAY 3: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards high fives Ish Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards during the game against the Indiana Pacers on May 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Off The Bench: NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller

Posted: May 05, 2021

This week, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast, discussing Russell Westbrook’s dominant April, the Wizards’ improvement, how the team projects against possible postseason opponents and more.

TOPICS:

1:57 – Russell Westbrook’s recent play

7:00 – The Wizards’ improvement on defense over the last month

13:15 – Washington’s versatility and ability to match up with different opponents

20:50 – The team overcoming adversity all season long

26:38 – The NBA Play-In Tournament

Tags
Westbrook, Russell, Wizards, English

