Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller
This week, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast, discussing Russell Westbrook’s dominant April, the Wizards’ improvement, how the team projects against possible postseason opponents and more.
TOPICS:
1:57 – Russell Westbrook’s recent play
7:00 – The Wizards’ improvement on defense over the last month
13:15 – Washington’s versatility and ability to match up with different opponents
20:50 – The team overcoming adversity all season long
26:38 – The NBA Play-In Tournament
