Off The Bench: Bryant's injury, win over Suns and Garrison Mathews

Coming off a win over the Suns, Wizards guard Garrison Mathews joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to talk about stepping into a larger role, why he plays so well against the Miami Heat, learning from Bradley Beal and more.

TOPICS:

2:20 – Thomas Bryant’s knee injury, what it means for the team

7:50 – Russell Westbrook missing a week, Neto filling in well

12:02 – Wizards’ impressive win over the Suns

15:15 – Bradley Beal’s historic first 10 games

Garrison Mathews Interview

20:39 – His role, minutes increasing in the last few games

21:49 – Ryan Richman and the Wizards’ development staff keeping him ready

22:58 – Improving his ball-handling and defense

24:28 – Encouragement and coaching from Scott Brooks

25:32 – Two breakout games against Miami in the last two years

26:34 – Russell Westbrook’s intensity and leadership, what he’s learned from Davis Bertans

28:53 – Bradley Beal’s dedication to winning, relentless competitiveness