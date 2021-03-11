Off The Bench: Ava Wallace and Fred Katz

With the Wizards opening the second half of the season this week, Ava Wallace (The Washington Post) and Fred Katz (The Athletic) joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss their recent features on Bradley Beal, preview the second half of the season and look back on the one-year anniversary of the NBA suspending the 2019-20 season.

TOPICS:

1:41 – Where they were the night the NBA suspended its season

10:38 – How their jobs changed during the NBA shutdown

15:00 – Where Bradley Beal ranks among the league’s best pure scorers

19:14 – Beal’s popularity in the league, how he approaches his brand

23:35 – What the Wizards can do to improve in the second half

31:58 – Competing in a tightly packed Eastern Conference

41:27 – Pivotal points on the second half schedule