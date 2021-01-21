Off The Bench: Go-Go general manger Amber Nichols
Last week, the Capital City Go-Go announced the hiring of Amber Nichols as the team’s general manager. Nichols, who becomes the second female general manager in G League history, joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss her journey, the historic nature of her hire, the growth of the G League, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard as a mentor and more.
TOPICS:
2:13 – Her journey to working with the Go-Go
3:44 – The growth she’s seen in three years with the organization
5:00 – Her aspirations and to eventually work in a front office role
6:00 – The team’s emphasis on growth and development for young players
8:06 – Seeing the G League grow, its importance in the NBA landscape
9:30 – Her relationship with Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard
11:02 – The G League resuming play, providing opportunity for players
12:18 – What it means to her to be the second female GM in G League history
14:14 – The G League providing development opportunity for non-players
