Off The Bench: Wizards center Alex Len

After the Wizards’ playoff-clinching win over the Pacers, Alex Len joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss Washington’s dominant performance against Indiana, the team’s center rotations, matching up against the Sixers and more.

TOPICS:

2:05 – The Wizards’ turnaround this season

3:18 – Getting his first postseason experience

4:17 – Playing in games with more intensity

5:02 – Ish Smith as an unsung leader on the team

6:14 – How well the Wizards are prepared for the grind of the postseason

7:35 – Preparing to defend Joel Embiid

10:48 – Matching up with Philadelphia