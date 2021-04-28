Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  MARCH 2: Davis Bertans #42 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 2, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Off The Bench: Davis Bertans

Posted: Apr 28, 2021

This week, Davis Bertans joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast, discussing fatherhood, the Wizards’ recent winning streak, the team’s outlook for the rest of the season and more.

TOPICS:

1:33 – The birth of his second child, raising an infant in-season

5:02 – How he’s improved this season

6:22 – The Wizards’ defense

7:03 – The Wizards’ eight-game winning streak

8:24 – Focusing on games one at a time, not paying attention to the standings

9:11 – Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook’s historic seasons

10:15 – Washington’s development and outlook as a team

13:09 – Getting more open jumpers with Beal and Westbrook on the court

14:50 – Playing in front of limited fans at Capital One Arena

