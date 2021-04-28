Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Davis Bertans
This week, Davis Bertans joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast, discussing fatherhood, the Wizards’ recent winning streak, the team’s outlook for the rest of the season and more.
TOPICS:
1:33 – The birth of his second child, raising an infant in-season
5:02 – How he’s improved this season
6:22 – The Wizards’ defense
7:03 – The Wizards’ eight-game winning streak
8:24 – Focusing on games one at a time, not paying attention to the standings
9:11 – Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook’s historic seasons
10:15 – Washington’s development and outlook as a team
13:09 – Getting more open jumpers with Beal and Westbrook on the court
14:50 – Playing in front of limited fans at Capital One Arena
Davis Bertans explains the boost he has gotten from welcoming a new son to the family. @AlibabaGroup— Wizards Podcast Network (@WashWizardsPN) April 28, 2021
https://t.co/SF1Esmsjzu pic.twitter.com/Lgsb9hEpgg
NEXT UP: