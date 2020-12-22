Off The Bench: Season Preview Roundtable with Chris Miller

The Wizards are set to begin their 2020-21 season on Wednesday night in Philadelphia after a brief, but active offseason. With the start of the regular season just days away Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to run through some of the most intriguing questions surround the team.

Here’s a brief look at where the group landed on all five topics with answers edited for length and clarity.

Topics covered:

2:30 – Predicting the Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook’s points, rebounds and assists averages

10:35 – Talking through the possible closing lineups for the Wizards

21:25 – Biggest impact player outside of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook

30:15 – Underrated storyline or player heading into the season

38:20 – Predicting the Wizards place in the Eastern Conference standings

How many points, rebounds and assists will Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook average?

Zach Rosen (Wizards Digital): Russ is obviously the human triple-double. I actually think he has a good chance to continue in that triple-double area, but I think his points are going to go down just based on his role with the team…I still think Russ will go for 25 points per game. The rebounds will still be at 10 because the Wizards need him to rebound. And then the assists are just going to depend on if they make shots that night. I think Brad is going to be a little lower than the 30.0 points per game that he averaged last season, maybe around 27 points, five rebounds and five assists. I think they’ll have pretty similar stat lines.

Chris Gehring (Wizards Digital): Russ averaged just over eight rebounds per game last season. I would expect that number to be over 10. That was my first thought after watching him play in that first preseason game and knowing the premium the Wizards would put on rebounding this year. I think that’s a huge area that’s going to take everyone on the team. I’d say 23 or 24 points, 10 rebounds for sure and I think a bump in assists. We already saw how comfortable he is distributing.

Chris Miller (NBC Sports Washington): For Beal, the fact that he scored 30.5 points per game, put up Jordan numbers, back-to-back 50-point games – I don’t think he’s going to have to do that. I don’t think he wants to do that. I think if he can get between the 25-28 points per game range, get his rebounds to about five and his assists to about five – I think that’s the formula. They have help. Some of these young kids are going to elevate this year.

I had a conversation with Russ last night that was interesting about how he looks at stats. This guy averaged a triple-double for three straight years. The fact that he said he didn’t care about stats, that he just cares about winning is interesting, because he’s put up hella numbers. I’m not so bullish on his double-digit rebounding. Rebounding still seems an issue for me with this team. It’s kind of glaring when your point guard is your best rebounder. I see 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. That assist might number actually go down because of the sharing-is-caring that I saw in the preseason with this team.

Jackson Filyo (Wizards Digital): Westbrook and Beal have talked endlessly about making life easier for one another. On a night-to-night basis, it’s going to be fantastic for Bradley Beal that he doesn’t have to average 30 for this team. The same thing applies to Russ with all his stats. Maybe Beal takes on more of a facilitator role – not in the same way as last year where he had to. He showed that he could do that. He averaged 6.0 assists last year. A lot of it depends on how Scott Brooks chooses to deploy these guys. If Russ is running point and Bryant and Wagner are in the game, there are going to be less rebounds to be had. We saw in Houston last year, they used Westbrook in this point-center position where it made sense for him to be down in the paint, get it and run, which lends itself to high rebounding numbers. I think Bradley Beal comes back a little bit: 28 points, five rebounds and four assists. But for Russ, I think the rebounding will be there: 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

What will be the Wizards’ closing lineup?

Miller: It’s got to be Westbrook, Brad, Deni Avidja, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant. Can I tell you why I love Deni so much? I said it after the Nets preseason game. Deni will be the starting three on opening night. Whatever you need him to do, he can do it. He went up against KD and Kyrie and wasn’t scared. He got 10 rebounds in the last preseason game. He might not have shot it well, but he’s always doing something that’s positive on the floor. So for me, I’m closing with him.

Gehring: I agree. We heard so much that Deni couldn’t shoot. In these first three preseason games, I’ve been like, ‘Oh, he’ll be able to shoot. He’s going to figure that out.’ The stroke will be there. He doesn’t have some wonky thing that’s irreparable. I love the way he’s soaking up Russell Westbrook’s criticism and help. I’m excited to see how Rui can step up and defend…I like that five. Maybe you see Bertans step in there situationally to knock down a shot when you need it, but when it comes down to getting stops when you need it, that’s the five. Russell and Brad will be getting buckets so I’m not worried about that department.

Rosen: I think Davis is in that closing lineup, probably over Rui or Bryant at times because I think there will be situations where you don’t need a big in there. The way we’ve seen crunch time work for this team, Davis could be in there. I also think Robin Lopez could be in there depending on the matchup. I think the starting five is the closing five. It also depends on how many minutes Davis plays. We’ve seen him get tired, which makes sense – he’s running around shooting threes. That’s tiring. That’s like trying to swing for a home run on 15 at-bats per game. That’s tiring. I could see Troy Brown Jr. getting some time as well.

Filyo: These closing lineups are all about getting a bucket. Who, in crunch time, when the opposing defense steps up and digs their heels in, who can actually do it? That’s why, at least early on, I think Davis closes. I think we might even be underestimating what he’s going to be able to do this year with the amount of space he’s going work with because of Russ and Brad. I don’t think this is the case, but let’s say all he’s doing out there is shooting and coaches have a defender taped to his hip. Then you’re playing four-on-four and half of the Wizards’ four is Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. That’s not bad. That’s going to work.

Which player not named Bradley Beal or Russell Westbrook will have the biggest impact this season?

Gehring: I think I’ve said Troy Brown Jr. for the last couple years, even during his rookie year. I do want to see him grow into a guy coming off the bench getting in passing lanes, shooting the ball better. Those steps are coming this year. I think he can become a good 3-point shooter. I think he can be a jack of all trades. For this team, he’s the most unselfish player that fits in any lineup. I’m excited to see him take that jump as he moves into real veteran territory. I think he’s going to continue to grow.

Rosen: I think it’s Rui just because he can shoot the three now. His shot looks really good. For him, it’s going to be about continuing to get stronger. He’s gained 10-20 pounds of muscle since last year. He can finish around the rim a lot better than last year. It’s just about consistency and defense. I think the Wizards are realizing he’s more of a perimeter defender than a four defender. Maybe Deni guards the four and Rui guards the three. I think his potential as an offensive threat is there. He’s going to have a lot more 20-point games than last year just naturally because of who he’s playing with and his skillset. I just think that the 3-point shooting, which was his biggest flaw last season, is a big upgrade. He’s always going to be playing with Brad or Russ and that’s what best suits him. He’s not going to be asked to do what he does on the Japanese national team. He’s a pick-and-pop kind of player and he’s just going to get better defensively.

Miller: Thomas Bryant. How he has improved since he first got here has amazed me. The bubble was the best thing that happened to Thomas Bryant. He had a stretch of three straight games where he went up against his contemporaries and he busted their behinds. Deandre Ayton – got him. Myles Turner – got him. And then he went big game hunting and got Joel Embiid. Now I look at the preseason. He’s leaner, but he’s stronger. One game he had four blocks. What was everyone talking about in the offseason, draft and free agency? Rim protection. You don’t think he heard that? He acted like he didn’t. He heard it. So he put the work in. What I’ve seen through the bubble and the preseason is that he’s made a concerted effort.

Filyo: Thomas Bryant. I think there’s a level of purpose and control that we’ve seen with him throughout the preseason that we haven’t seen in previous years. He’s always had energy and athleticism and we’d see him jump to one guy or across the paint and leave someone open. There’s a control about him this preseason that’s he’s shown while maintaining his athleticism. And that’s what shot-blocking is all about. None of that is to even mention his improved 3-point shooting.

What player or storyline has flown most under the radar during the preseason?

Rosen: I’m going with Scott Brooks’ de facto answer: Raul Neto. I think a lot of people were like “he’ll be the fourth point guard behind Cassius Winston and Ish Smith,” but I think Neto is going to play and play a lot. With the back-to-backs, if Russ isn’t going to play, I think you’re going to see Neto start. He can shoot, he can play-make. He’s smooth. He’s an underrated defender, which is why Tommy Sheppard went out and got him. I’ll go with Raul. You saw he can play next to Russ. He plays the right way.

Filyo: I think it’s the flexibility – and Neto is a big part of that. It’s been so fun to listen to Brooks talk about him and what he’s brought. It will be so interesting to see how Brooks chooses to use these lineups with all the different things he can do. At one point in the last preseason game, he ran a lineup with three different point guards. I wouldn’t expect to see a lot of that, but it’s a testament to the different options this team has and Brooks’ willingness to try different things. When Russ takes a break, will we see Brad facilitate like last year? I think we will. Can any of the bigs play next to each other? In really, really small lineups, Russ can even operate as a quasi-big. There are a lot of options for Brooks on his team and a lot that we might not even be thinking of at this point.

Miller: I think the under-told story of the offseason might be what we touched on earlier: who closes the game? Last year, I noticed something changed in the league. The Golden State Warriors changed the game. They played space and pace, launching threes and still managed to be a top-five defensive team when they were going. The Lakers, Bucks, Sixers and teams like that are big. These are big teams. Their close-out units are big guys. Do the Wizards have a roster that can go out there and match one of those teams? The answer is yes. They can go small, they can go big.

Gehring: I think by the end of these 35 games, people will write more about how the Wizards are sneaky team because of their depth. We’ve heard all the storylines about how John Wall and Bradley Beal go, the Wizards go. And that was true. But by the end of these 35 games, people will be like “Wow, the Wizards are a really deep team.” I think that will be the story and it’s going to take a lot of people by surprise.

Where will the Wizards finish in the Eastern conference?

Miller: It's predicated on three things. Three things, it’s very simple. Health. Health is number one. You’ve got to stay healthy. Rebounding the basketball. Defending the basketball. This team can score with anybody in the league and it’s not even close. However you want to get down, I think the Wizards, offensively, can get down. Health, rebounding, defending. If they do those three things, they are at worst a fifth or sixth seed. If one or two of those three things are a miss, I still think they have enough talent to be a playoff team.

Gehring: I think this a playoff team, no doubt. I think the ceiling is around the fifth seed. If I had to put a number right away, I would say the seventh seed. You have to figure the top five are still Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Miami. Six or seven is where this team ends up. This team has everything it needs to make the playoffs. It has what it needs to push teams like Indiana and reach into that top 5-6 range if everything goes right.

Rosen: My prediction is that they’re going to be around .500 because to get all three of those things Chris Miller mentioned is tough. I think they’ll get two out of three and play in a play-in. I find it pretty ridiculous that people think they’re going to be a 10-seed. Maybe I’m biased, but this team is different. There’s something about it. It’s not like the last three years. But the East is better now than it was then. This team is deeper, but the East is better and you have to factor that in.

Filyo: This is the first year of the new play-in format. “Playoff team” means something different when you’re predicting the standings. Teams 7-10 are going to play in a double-elimination series. If you’re seven, you’re not guaranteed to be in and if you’re 10, you’ve still got a shot. I think it will be the Wizards’ goal to avoid that and I think getting to the six seed is an attainable number. When you look around the league, it is, always has been and always will about star power and the Wizards check that box this year. I’m confident, even accounting for an adjustment period that the Wizards will go through early in the season, that they can get to that six spot.