Off The Bench: Justin Kutcher and Drew Gooden

On Monday, NBC Sports Washington’s Justin Kutcher and Drew Gooden joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss the Wizards’ thrilling win over the Nets, what life is like on an NBA broadcast team and take listeners through their gameday process from start to finish.

TOPICS:

1:40 – Calling the Wizards last-second win over Brooklyn

5:52 – What life on an NBA broadcast beat is like

12:04 – Routines, superstitions and preparations leading up to arriving at the arena

20:18 – Communicating with one another during the broadcast

26:04 – The postgame process, navigating the broadcast after an exciting win