Off The Bench: Chris Miller

Posted: Mar 04, 2021

With the Wizards wrapping up the first half of their 2020-21 season this week, NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss the team’s performance in the first half, Bradley Beal starting in the All-Star game and what the team needs to do in the second half of the season.

2:25 – Where the Wizards stand through the first half of the season

7:10 – Bradley Beal’s improvement

14:30 – What to expect from Beal in the All-Star game

21:30 – Looking forward to the second half of the season

27:40 – How the Wizards can improve

