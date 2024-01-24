Wizards to Spotlight "Not Bound by One Month" Campaign Throughout Black History Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Throughout Black History Month, the Washington Wizards will spotlight “Not Bound by One Month,” a campaign presented by Stackwell Capital, that emphasizes that Black history is not constricted to just one month. The campaign recognizes and celebrates the achievements of African American individuals, businesses, and organizations that have contributed to the advancement and growth of the DMV.

“As we celebrate Black History Month, let us remember that our collective commitment to investing in Washington D.C. goes far beyond February,” said Trevor Rozier-Byrd, founder and CEO of Stackwell. This is an ongoing journey, and a pledge, to continue to provide access to resources to help build generational wealth, promote education, and create lasting personal and financial freedom. We are proud to partner with the Washington Wizards to sustain these commitments to Black residents of Washington D.C. and contribute to a legacy that echoes the spirit of Black history, empowerment and prosperity every day.”

The Wizards will continue to highlight the team’s Boundary Stones campaign and the lasting impact Benjamin Banneker has had on the District throughout February. In 1790, the Resident Act allowed President George Washington to locate a 10 x 10-mile diamond plat of land donated from Maryland and Virginia along the Potomac River to form the new Nation’s Capital. Beginning in 1791, Andrew Ellicott and a team of surveyors, including African American mathematician and astronomer Benjamin Banneker, placed forty stone markers to line the original boundary of Washington, D.C. The boundary stones were the first monuments purchased by the United States government. More information on the boundary stones and Benjamin Banneker can be found here.

Each of the six upcoming home games throughout February will have a theme and will highlight a specific industry, cause, or group. Each game’s theme will also be showcased on the team’s social media channels and platforms. The themes include Heart Health Awareness Night (Feb. 2 vs. Miami), Blacks in the Arts (Feb. 4 vs. Phoenix), Carnival Night (Feb. 7 vs. Cleveland), HBCU & D9 Night (Feb. 10 vs. Philadelphia), Banneker STEM Night (Feb. 25 vs. Cleveland), and Recognizing Sports and Community Leaders (Feb. 27 vs. Golden State).

Highlights from the Wizards’ Black History Month programming include:

Blacks in the Arts

The Wizards will spotlight DMV-based Black artists, including those in music, poetry, dance, visual arts on Sunday, Feb. 4. In addition, the team will hold their second annual Battle of the DJs contest at District E powered by Ticketmaster at the Wizards’ pregame Block Party from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Carnival Night

The Wizards will celebrate Carnival Night on Monday, Feb. 7. Entertainment will include Carnival-style music while also highlighting Monumental Sports & Entertainment staff members of Caribbean descent and Caribbean history in the DMV area.

Fans interested in attending can purchase tickets at Washington Wizards Carnival (fevo-enterprise.com).

HBCU & D9 Night

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the team will celebrate the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with HBCU Night presented by Stackwell Capital. As part of the team’s “Not Bound by One Month” campaign, the Wizards launched an HBCU Hustle Hard Competition. The contest provides HBCU students in the DMV area the opportunity to participate in a pitch competition while also learning more about financial investment by creating a presentation, networking with industry professionals, and gaining insight into the best financial investment practices.​​ Finalists will present to a panel of judges, including Stackwell Capital Founder Trevor Rozier Byrd prior to the Wizards vs. 76ers game.

The Wizards will hold a HBCU & D9 tailgate from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at District E powered by Ticketmaster, including a performance from Howard University’s own DJ K Dimes, the 2022-23 HBCU Battle of DJs winner. A D9 step show will entertain fans with a halftime performance and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will take home a Francis Tiafoe bobblehead, the second bobblehead in the three-part Wizards’ DMV Bobblehead series.

HBCU graduates and D9 members are encouraged to wear their best school and/or D9 apparel to show their pride and turn Capital One Arena into a homecoming celebration.

E.B. Henderson Essay Contest

For the third consecutive year, the Washington Wizards are partnering with the Greater Washington Urban League to hold an essay contest for high school seniors. The contest honors Dr. Edwin Bancroft (E.B.) Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist known as the 'Grandfather of Black Basketball' in Washington, D.C. and Benjamin Banneker, a mathematician and astronomer who is credited with helping establish the original boundary of the Nation’s Capital. Henderson and Banneker were both dedicated to education and advancement of the Black community in the District.

The contest opened to all DMV high school seniors attending eligible schools within a 75-mile radius on Nov. 15, 2023, and will close on Feb. 1, 2024, with the winners being announced on the Wizards’ social platforms and at a Wizards home game during Black History Month. Students are asked to select a community leader or organization that has impacted their life and write a 350–500-word essay advocating for their cause/mission and its importance.

Wizards’ Season-Long Initiatives

The Wizards have created strategic partnerships with select HBCUs in the area for a year-long grassroots marketing and ambassador program that allows for an increase in campus engagement. The schools are Bowie State, Coppin State, Howard University, Morgan State, and the University of the District of Columbia.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Washington Wizards have continued to support Black-Owned DMV presented by Capital One, a campaign that showcases Black-owned businesses in the Washington metropolitan area. Six local Black-owned businesses are being recognized throughout the 2023-24 season and are featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page, the Wizards’ social channels, in-game activations, through Wizards marketing assets, and Monumental Sports Network.